HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $US35 Million, The Most Expensive Home In New Jersey Is Perfect For Horse Lovers

Madeline Stone
A 20,000-square-foot mansion in Colts Neck, N.J. is listed for $US34,999,000, which makes it the most expensive home currently on the market in New Jersey.

Besides its impressive size and price, the 9-bedroom house is also unusual in that its decor seems to have a distinctly horsey theme.

A massive equestrian center, complete with nine-stall barn, sits on the property, and there’s plenty of horse-inspired details throughout the house. The decorations themselves are pretty extravagant.

The equestrian estate lies on 127 acres of land in affluent Colts Neck, N.J.

The crisp white house is a rather large 20,000 square feet.

Purple velvet couches provide a jarring pop of colour in this sitting room.

The kitchen has all of the amenities you would ever want, including a walk-in refrigerator.

The dining room is large enough to host a formal dinner party.

Cozy up for a movie on this huge couch, which conveniently takes up the entire room.

Another sitting area has velvet drapes and upholstered chairs fit for royalty.

A grand staircase leads to the upper floor.

Heavy curtains and an oversized bed and chair are highlights of the master bedroom.

The master bathroom has black marble and a tub.

The horse artwork above the bed reflects the previous owners' passion for all things equestrian.

More horse artwork makes an appearance in the hallway.

Here's an outdoors sitting area for when the weather is nice.

The extravagant salt-water pool has lights that change colour at night.

Corraled horses and bright green fields make for an idyllic scene.

This nine-stall barn is an ideal home for your equine friends.

