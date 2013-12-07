HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $US35 Million, The Most Expensive Home In New Jersey Is Perfect For Horse Lovers

A 20,000-square-foot mansion in Colts Neck, N.J. is listed for $US34,999,000, which makes it the most expensive home currently on the market in New Jersey.

Besides its impressive size and price, the 9-bedroom house is also unusual in that its decor seems to have a distinctly horsey theme.

A massive equestrian center, complete with nine-stall barn, sits on the property, and there’s plenty of horse-inspired details throughout the house. The decorations themselves are pretty extravagant.

