The most expensive home for sale in every US state

New jerseySotheby’s Internatioal RealtyA mansion in Alpine, NJ, boasts 12 bedrooms, an indoor basketball court, movie theatre, and three bars.

The US housing market is on fire, and homes at the high end of the spectrum continue to be listed for mind-boggling amounts.

The most expensive home on the market right now is the $US149 million “Palazzo di Amore,” which has 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, plus a vineyard and parking for two dozen cars. In the Hamptons, a historic homes is available for $US140 million.

Our friends at Point2Homes have helped us compile a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state, plus Washington, DC. They’re ranked in order, going from the least expensive all the way up to America’s priciest.

From a Dallas estate with its own helipad to a Beverly Hills mansion with 23 bathrooms, these homes are certain to suit the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

51. NORTH DAKOTA: An 8,727-square-foot home with five bedrooms would set you back about $2.78 million.

Remax

Price: $US2.78 million

Address: 4810 Lakewood Drive SE, Mandan

50. NEBRASKA: In Omaha, a three-bedroom home stretches out over a property that totals 4.17 acres of land.

CBS Home

Price: $US4.2 million

Address: 13507 Hamilton Street, Omaha

49. SOUTH DAKOTA: This five-bedroom home sits near the 10th hole of the Dakota Dunes Golf Course. It's currently on the market for $4.5 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US4.5 million

Address: 940 Quail Hollow Circle, Dakota Dunes

48. ALASKA: A three-bedroom waterfront home is up for grabs for $4.75 million.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US4.75 million

Address: Hidden Bay, Admiralty Island

47. OHIO: This nearly $6-million home outside of Cleveland has six bedrooms, six fireplaces, and a giant pool deck.

Zillow

Price: $US5.95 million

Address: 2655 Chagrin River Road, Hunting Valley

46. WEST VIRGINIA: This nine-bedroom home in White Sulphur Springs will cost you just shy of $6.5 million.

Trulia

Price: $US6.495 million

Address: 226 Deer Wood Lane, White Sulphur Springs

45. MISSOURI: A mansion in the suburbs of St. Louis has an asking price of $6.65 million. It has five bedrooms, a five-car garage, and a large pool area.

Point2Homes

Price: $US6.65 million

Address: 9847 Litzsinger Road, Ladue

44. DELAWARE: A nine-bedroom home with ties to the DuPont family is on the market for $7 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US7 million

Address: 1700 Walnut Green Road, Greenville

43. LOUISIANA: The state's most expensive listing is an extravagant, five-bedroom home that has its own pool, cabana, tennis court, and green house.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US7.99 million

Address: 18447 Three Rivers Road, Covington

42. MAINE: An 8.8-acre estate that dates back to 1918 and has gorgeous bay views is on the market for $9.5 million.

thegraceestate.landvest.com

Price: $US9.5 million

Address: 399 Hermit's Point Road, Isleboro

41. ARKANSAS: You can snap up this five-bedroom home in Fayetteville for just under $10 million.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Price: $US9.918 million

Address: 2991 - 2999 Lake City Road South, Fayetteville

40. NORTH CAROLINA: This $10.75 million mansion in Asheville was designed in a European style, with limestone walls and a full Roman spa.

Zillow

Price: $US10.75 million

Address: 24 Browntown Road, Asheville

39. OKLAHOMA: In addition to a four-bedroom home, this $10.8 million ranch boasts two barns -- one with 20 stalls and another with 50.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US10.8 million

Address: 18901 Bradshaw Lane, Thackerville

38. INDIANA: This $11 million listing is the historic Crow's Nest Inn, which was built on the shores of Lake Wawasee in the 19th century.

Point2Homes

Price: $US11 million

Address: 9303 E. 1100 N., Syracuse

37. WISCONSIN: An 11,000-square-foot estate on the banks of Lake Geneva is up for grabs for $12.2 million.

Zillow

Price: $US12.2 million

Address: N1860 North Black Point Drive, Lake Geneva

36. MISSISSIPPI (TIE): This traditional southern home has 15 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, and 25,000 square feet of space. It can be yours for $12.5 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US12.5 million

Address: 845 Scenic Drive, Pass Christian

36. VERMONT (TIE): This $12.5 million home includes a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom, two-story guest house.

Point2Homes

Price: $US12.5 million

Address: 506 North Hill Road, Stowe

34. IOWA: A 24,000-square-foot home on West Okoboji Lake is going for $12.8 million. It has nine bedrooms and direct access to the lake.

Zillow

Price: $US12.8 million

Address: 16216 Highway 86, Spirit Lake

33. OREGON: A five-acre estate with a tennis court and views of Mt. Hood is on the market for $12.9 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US12.998 million

Address: 2130 Windham Oaks Court, West Linn

32. NEW MEXICO: This five-bedroom, 19,339-square-foot home was designed in the traditional Pueblo Revival style and will set buyers back $13.9 million.

Sothey's International Realty

Price: $US13.9 million

Address: 12 Avenida de Rey, Santa Fe

31. KANSAS: A 13,000-square-foot, custom-built home in Shawnee will cost you $14 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US14 million

Address: 18555 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

30. MICHIGAN: Large iron gates and a dramatic driveway are highlights in this $14.5 million Northville home.

Coldwell Banker

Price: $US14.5 million

Address: 590 Dubuar Street, Northville

29. ALABAMA: A former horse ranch called Rattlesnake Ridge, this five-bedroom home has listed for $15 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US15 million

Address: 5852 Shelby Home Road, Gulf Shores

28. MONTANA: A 16,000-square-foot home with ski-in/ski-out access is available for $18 million.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US18 million

Address: 5 Lone Camp Road, Big Sky

27. ILLINOIS: Known as Hidden Ponds, this European-inspired estate has eight bedrooms, a full-size British pub, and a large sun room. It's on the market for $18.775 million.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US18.775 million

Address: 7 Fox Hunt Road, Barrington Hills

26. WYOMING: This 128-acre estate is known as the Lazy Moose Ranch. With two log cabins and a main lodge, it's on the market for $19 million with opportunities to redevelop the land.

Point2Homes

Price: $US19 million

Address: 2455 North Fish Creek Road, Wilson

25. KENTUCKY: With more than 270 acres of pasture, the $19.5 million Highland Farms is the ideal equestrian estate. It also has eight bedrooms, two elevators, and an indoor pool.

Point2Homes

Price: $US19.5 million

Address: 2001 Winchester Road, Paris

24. TENNESSEE: Still House Hollow Farms, which includes a 15,000-square-foot manor, an equestrian center, and hundreds of acres of wooded fields, is on the market for $19.9 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US19.9 million

Address: 5205 Still House Road, Franklin

23. IDAHO: A 15,000-square-foot home near Sun Valley is available for $20 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US20 million

Address: 125 Sheep Meadow Lane, Ketchum

22. MARYLAND: A $21 million home in Annapolis comes with six bedrooms, a ballroom, guest house, pier, boathouse, and barn.

Remax

Price: $US21 million

Address: 2858 Riva Road, Annapolis

21. WASHINGTON, DC: The $22 million Fessenden House is an historic estate built for entertaining.

Point2Homes

Price: $US22 million

Address: 3107 Fessenden Street NW

20. MINNESOTA (TIE): A seven-bedroom home fronting the beautiful Lake Minnetonka is asking $24 million.

Coldwell Banker

Price: $US24 million

Address: 1400 Bracketts Point Road, Orono

20. SOUTH CAROLINA (TIE): This eight-bedroom mansion is located on the waterfront of Kiawah Island, and it's up for sale at $24 million.

Realtor.com

Price: $US24 million

Address: 90 Jackstay Court, Kiawah Island

18. PENNSYLVANIA: A 37,000-square-foot home designed by Rafael Viñoly is available for $25 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US25 million

Address: 7111 Sheaff Lane, Ambler

17. ARIZONA: A 17-acre estate in a gated Scottsdale community is on the market for $32 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US32 million

Address: 10696 East Wingspan Way, Scottsdale

16. VIRGINIA: A six-bedroom home built on more than 800 acres in the 1930s has an asking price of $33.5 million.

Redfin

Price: $US33.5 million

Address: 0 Landmark School Road, The Plains

15. MASSACHUSETTS (TIE): A waterfront estate in Nantucket with nine bedrooms and a barn is on the market for $35 million.

Zillow

Price: $US35 million

Address: 260 Polpis Road, Nantucket

15. UTAH (TIE): This $35 million home includes six bedrooms and an indoor pool that has water slides, a lazy river, and a hot tub. There's also a bowling alley and an indoor basketball court.

Remax

Price: $US35 million

Address: 8272 East Left Hand Fork Hobble C, Springville

13. NEW HAMPSHIRE: This property is technically made up of two homes that total 63,000 square feet of lakefront space.

Point2Homes

Price: $US37.8 million

Address: 142 & 144 Hopewell Road, Alton

12. HAWAII: Anini Vista, located on the island of Kauai, has five bedrooms situated over a sprawling, 18,210-square-foot property. At $38 million, it's the most expensive home in Hawaii.

Point2Homes

Price: $US38 million

Address: 4200 Anini Vista Drive #D, Kilauea

11. NEVADA: A modern ski house on Lake Tahoe has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and lots of glass for $39.75 million.

Point2Homes

Price: $US39.75 million

Address: 580 Gonowabie Road, Crystal Bay

10. WASHINGTON: Misty Isle Farms has a five-bedroom primary residence in addition to seven guest houses, several lakes, pastures, hiking trails, and a landing strip.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US43 million

Address: 12011 SW 220th Street, Vashon

9: RHODE ISLAND: Nicknamed 'Seaward,' this Newport estate has six bedrooms, an infinity pool, and more than 45 acres of land.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $US45 million

Address: 339 Ocean Avenue, Newport

8. GEORGIA: Atlanta's Chestnut Hall is a 17,785-square-foot mansion that's on the market for $48 million.

Remax

Price: $US48 million

Address: 4665 Riverview Road, Atlanta

7. NEW JERSEY: Alpine's Stone Mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, an indoor basketball court, movie theatre, and three bars. Google's Sergey Brin reportedly paid the house a visit in August, though there's no record of the property changing hands just yet.

Sotheby's Internatioal Realty

Price: $US48.88 million

Address: 18 Frick Drive, Alpine

6. COLORADO: The $60 million Four Peaks Ranch has seven bedrooms, 15 miles of hiking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, and even a completely furnished teepee.

Point2Homes

Price: $US60 million

Address: 1000 & 1220 Watson Divide Road, Snowmass

5. CONNECTICUT: An 80-acre estate in the exclusive community of Greenwich is on the market for $65 million.

Steven Rossi

Price: $US65 millon

Address: 25 Lower Cross Road, Greenwich

Take a tour »

4. FLORIDA: This five-bedroom, six-bathroom waterfront mansion has listed for a whopping $68 million, a record for Collier County.

Point2Homes

Price: $US68 million

Address: 3100 Gordon Drive, Naples

3. TEXAS: The Hicks Estate in Dallas has a four-story mansion, helipad, tennis courts, gym, panic room, and a wine cellar that can store up to 500 bottles. It's on the market for $100 million.

Photography by Stephen Reed/Allie Beth Allman

Price: $US100 million

Address: 10000 Hollow Way Road, Dallas

Take a tour »

2. NEW YORK: The 'Briar Patch' of East Hampton is on the market for $140 million. It has 10 bedrooms over two residences and appears on the National Register of Historic Places.

Brown Harris Stevens

Price: $US140 million

Address: 90 Briar Lane, East Hampton

Take a tour »

1. CALIFORNIA: Even with a recently chopped listing price of $149 million, the 'Palazzo di Amore' is still the most expensive house for sale in all of the US. The Beverly Hills home has 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, plus a vineyard and parking for two dozen cars.

Marc Angeles for Coldwell Banker

Price: $US149 million

Address: 9505 Lania Lane, Beverly Hills

Take a tour »

