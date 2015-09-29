The most expensive home for sale in every US state

The US housing market is on fire, and homes at the high end of the spectrum continue to be listed for mind-boggling amounts.
The most expensive home on the market right now is the $US149 million “Palazzo di Amore,” which has 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, plus a vineyard and parking for two dozen cars. In the Hamptons, a historic homes is available for $US140 million.
Our friends at Point2Homes have helped us compile a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state, plus Washington, DC. They’re ranked in order, going from the least expensive all the way up to America’s priciest.
From a Dallas estate with its own helipad to a Beverly Hills mansion with 23 bathrooms, these homes are certain to suit the lifestyles of the rich and famous.
51. NORTH DAKOTA: An 8,727-square-foot home with five bedrooms would set you back about $2.78 million.
50. NEBRASKA: In Omaha, a three-bedroom home stretches out over a property that totals 4.17 acres of land.
49. SOUTH DAKOTA: This five-bedroom home sits near the 10th hole of the Dakota Dunes Golf Course. It's currently on the market for $4.5 million.
47. OHIO: This nearly $6-million home outside of Cleveland has six bedrooms, six fireplaces, and a giant pool deck.
46. WEST VIRGINIA: This nine-bedroom home in White Sulphur Springs will cost you just shy of $6.5 million.
45. MISSOURI: A mansion in the suburbs of St. Louis has an asking price of $6.65 million. It has five bedrooms, a five-car garage, and a large pool area.
43. LOUISIANA: The state's most expensive listing is an extravagant, five-bedroom home that has its own pool, cabana, tennis court, and green house.
42. MAINE: An 8.8-acre estate that dates back to 1918 and has gorgeous bay views is on the market for $9.5 million.
40. NORTH CAROLINA: This $10.75 million mansion in Asheville was designed in a European style, with limestone walls and a full Roman spa.
39. OKLAHOMA: In addition to a four-bedroom home, this $10.8 million ranch boasts two barns -- one with 20 stalls and another with 50.
38. INDIANA: This $11 million listing is the historic Crow's Nest Inn, which was built on the shores of Lake Wawasee in the 19th century.
37. WISCONSIN: An 11,000-square-foot estate on the banks of Lake Geneva is up for grabs for $12.2 million.
36. MISSISSIPPI (TIE): This traditional southern home has 15 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, and 25,000 square feet of space. It can be yours for $12.5 million.
36. VERMONT (TIE): This $12.5 million home includes a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom, two-story guest house.
34. IOWA: A 24,000-square-foot home on West Okoboji Lake is going for $12.8 million. It has nine bedrooms and direct access to the lake.
33. OREGON: A five-acre estate with a tennis court and views of Mt. Hood is on the market for $12.9 million.
32. NEW MEXICO: This five-bedroom, 19,339-square-foot home was designed in the traditional Pueblo Revival style and will set buyers back $13.9 million.
30. MICHIGAN: Large iron gates and a dramatic driveway are highlights in this $14.5 million Northville home.
29. ALABAMA: A former horse ranch called Rattlesnake Ridge, this five-bedroom home has listed for $15 million.
27. ILLINOIS: Known as Hidden Ponds, this European-inspired estate has eight bedrooms, a full-size British pub, and a large sun room. It's on the market for $18.775 million.
26. WYOMING: This 128-acre estate is known as the Lazy Moose Ranch. With two log cabins and a main lodge, it's on the market for $19 million with opportunities to redevelop the land.
25. KENTUCKY: With more than 270 acres of pasture, the $19.5 million Highland Farms is the ideal equestrian estate. It also has eight bedrooms, two elevators, and an indoor pool.
24. TENNESSEE: Still House Hollow Farms, which includes a 15,000-square-foot manor, an equestrian center, and hundreds of acres of wooded fields, is on the market for $19.9 million.
22. MARYLAND: A $21 million home in Annapolis comes with six bedrooms, a ballroom, guest house, pier, boathouse, and barn.
20. MINNESOTA (TIE): A seven-bedroom home fronting the beautiful Lake Minnetonka is asking $24 million.
20. SOUTH CAROLINA (TIE): This eight-bedroom mansion is located on the waterfront of Kiawah Island, and it's up for sale at $24 million.
16. VIRGINIA: A six-bedroom home built on more than 800 acres in the 1930s has an asking price of $33.5 million.
15. MASSACHUSETTS (TIE): A waterfront estate in Nantucket with nine bedrooms and a barn is on the market for $35 million.
15. UTAH (TIE): This $35 million home includes six bedrooms and an indoor pool that has water slides, a lazy river, and a hot tub. There's also a bowling alley and an indoor basketball court.
13. NEW HAMPSHIRE: This property is technically made up of two homes that total 63,000 square feet of lakefront space.
12. HAWAII: Anini Vista, located on the island of Kauai, has five bedrooms situated over a sprawling, 18,210-square-foot property. At $38 million, it's the most expensive home in Hawaii.
11. NEVADA: A modern ski house on Lake Tahoe has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and lots of glass for $39.75 million.
10. WASHINGTON: Misty Isle Farms has a five-bedroom primary residence in addition to seven guest houses, several lakes, pastures, hiking trails, and a landing strip.
9: RHODE ISLAND: Nicknamed 'Seaward,' this Newport estate has six bedrooms, an infinity pool, and more than 45 acres of land.
8. GEORGIA: Atlanta's Chestnut Hall is a 17,785-square-foot mansion that's on the market for $48 million.
7. NEW JERSEY: Alpine's Stone Mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, an indoor basketball court, movie theatre, and three bars. Google's Sergey Brin reportedly paid the house a visit in August, though there's no record of the property changing hands just yet.
6. COLORADO: The $60 million Four Peaks Ranch has seven bedrooms, 15 miles of hiking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, and even a completely furnished teepee.
5. CONNECTICUT: An 80-acre estate in the exclusive community of Greenwich is on the market for $65 million.
4. FLORIDA: This five-bedroom, six-bathroom waterfront mansion has listed for a whopping $68 million, a record for Collier County.
3. TEXAS: The Hicks Estate in Dallas has a four-story mansion, helipad, tennis courts, gym, panic room, and a wine cellar that can store up to 500 bottles. It's on the market for $100 million.
2. NEW YORK: The 'Briar Patch' of East Hampton is on the market for $140 million. It has 10 bedrooms over two residences and appears on the National Register of Historic Places.
1. CALIFORNIA: Even with a recently chopped listing price of $149 million, the 'Palazzo di Amore' is still the most expensive house for sale in all of the US. The Beverly Hills home has 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, plus a vineyard and parking for two dozen cars.
