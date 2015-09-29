The most expensive home for sale in every US state

Sotheby’s Internatioal Realty A mansion in Alpine, NJ, boasts 12 bedrooms, an indoor basketball court, movie theatre, and three bars.

The US housing market is on fire, and homes at the high end of the spectrum continue to be listed for mind-boggling amounts.

The most expensive home on the market right now is the $US149 million “Palazzo di Amore,” which has 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, plus a vineyard and parking for two dozen cars. In the Hamptons, a historic homes is available for $US140 million.

Our friends at Point2Homes have helped us compile a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state, plus Washington, DC. They’re ranked in order, going from the least expensive all the way up to America’s priciest.

From a Dallas estate with its own helipad to a Beverly Hills mansion with 23 bathrooms, these homes are certain to suit the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

