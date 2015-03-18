Every wonder what luxury real estate listings look like across all 50 states?

Based off data from Zillow and MSN, Jody Sieradzki created this infographic that maps out the most expensive home for sale in every state across America.

The most expensive home for sale in the US is in California. The $US195 million Beverly Hills mansion

is known as the “Palazzo di Amore,” and was built by real estate mogul Jeff Greene specifically for hosting parties.

Florida has the second priciest home in America, with a French-inspired mansion for sale for $US139 million.

Check it out the rest of the states below.

