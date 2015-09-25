The most expensive home ever sold in Miami just closed for $60 million

Faena House This is what $US60 million buys you in Miami.

After a 17-month contract period, the most expensive home ever sold in Miami has finally closed — for a whopping $US60 million. That’s $US10 million over the asking price of $US50 million.

The 12,516-square-foot penthouse in the 18-story Faena House condominium tower sits on Miami Beach’s widest stretch of white sand.

It was developed and built by Argentina’s Faena Group and contains just 47 residences. But the penthouse is by far the most luxurious.

Faena House The penthouse takes up multiple floors for a total of 12,516 square feet.

The glass-walled apartment has a five bedrooms, two custom kitchens, and exclusive access to a private elevator.

There’s also a media room, great room, dressing room, and 70-foot infinity pool on the 9,900-square-foot, Brazilian-style terrace, known as an “Alero.”

Faena House The 70-foot infinity pool is like something out of a dream.

All Faena House residents have access to its hotel-style amenities and services. These include valet and private concierge service, an in-house spa and fitness center with direct ocean views, a private beach club with full cabana service, and two pools.

The buyer of the $US60 million penthouse is unknown, but a representative told the Wall Street Journal last year that they appreciated the “privacy afforded by the fact that the building is relatively small … and that the penthouse has a rooftop pool.”

Faena House Just imagine seeing this sunset while you’re swimming in your gigantic infinity pool.

Julie Zeveloff and Liz O’Connor contributed to an earlier version of this report.

