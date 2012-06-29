The Most Expensive Summer Rental Still Available In The Hamptons Can Be Yours For A Million Bucks

A white and purple colonial on Meadow Lane in Southampton, available for rental this summer for $1 million, is the most expensive rental left on the Hamptons market for this year, according to the New York Post.



The home belongs to attorney Mark Jay Heller, a New York lawyer who represented David Berkowitz, known as the “Son Of Sam.”

The house features 10 bedrooms, comes completely furnished, and sits on three acres of land. The house sits oceanfront and has a tennis court on the property.

If you were late to snag your Hamptons rental, and want it to be a good one, you better act fast.

Photo: Bing Maps

