The World's Most Expensive Hamburger Costs $295 And Has A Diamond-Encrusted Toothpick

Last week, New York City restaurant Serendipity 3 unveiled what the Guinness Book of World Records dubbed as the most expensive burger in the world.



The “Le Burger Extravagant,” which costs $295 plus a tip, boasts a Japanese Waygu beef patty laced with ingredients most of us have never heard of, like a blini, creme fraiche and Kaluga caviar. And that’s not to mention that the patty is seasoned with with Salish Alderwood smoked Pacific sea salt and presented on a truffle butter-basted Campaigna roll.

All of these ingredients are held together with a diamond-encrusted gold toothpick. Fancy.

Serendipity 3 is no stranger to high-class ventures like this. The restaurant has set other world records with expensive food, like a $1,000 “golden opulence sundae,” which set a world record and obviously made our list of NYC’s most expensive desserts.

While the burger may seem a little over-the-top, it has a philanthropic purpose. Serendipity 3 plans to donate all proceeds from the burger to the Bowery Mission, an organisation dedicated to helping the hungry and homeless in New York.

Eat a burger and help the hungry. Or donate your burger to the hungry and help the hungry.

On Friday, “Today Show” co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb tried the burger for the show’s viewers, making some pretty hilarious faces and sounds. Watch the video below.



