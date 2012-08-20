The Most Expensive Failed Space Missions Of All Time

Photo: Youtube

Space travel, because of its high profile and expense, has been highly publicized and scrutinized ever since the space race began during the Cold War.NASA estimates that the average space shuttle mission costs $450 million. Space.com says it’s closer to $1.6 billion. Either way, any sort of delay or slip-up costs taxpayers millions.



Every delay of a shuttle mission costs Americans about $1.3 million per day and each pound of space cargo costs roughly $20,000.

Over the last 40 years, there have been many failed launches of space shuttles, rockets, satellites, telescopes and rovers exploring the vast expanses of our universe. Here are the costliest failures.

