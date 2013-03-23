The 17 Most Expensive Divorces Of All Time

Today we learned that Harold Hamm, the billionaire oil tycoon behind Continental Resources, could be headed for the most expensive divorce ever.



Hamm is splitting with his second wife, Sue Ann Hamm, after he allegedly had an affair.

If the couple doesn’t have a prenup — and it’s not known if they do — she could wind up with half of his 68 per cent stake in the company, currently worth $11.2 billion, according to Reuters.

That could put Hamm ahead of Rupert Murdoch, who paid a record $1.7 billion in his divorce settlement with ex-wife Anna.

They aren’t the only uber-wealthy figures who have paid out massive divorce settlements.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.