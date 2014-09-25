The 20 Places Where You'll Pay The Most For A Hotel Room

Facebook/Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora The average hotel in Bora Bora costs $US855 per night.

Travelling costs a lot of money, but the price of a trip can fluctuate tremendously depending on the destination.

Hotels.com recently released its annual

Hotels Price Index, a report on hotel prices in major destinations across the world that’s based on Hotels.com bookings.

As part of this report, they found the destinations where U.S. travellers paid the most for hotel rooms — and some of the choices are surprising.

Instead of sleeping in notoriously expensive cities like Paris or London, Americans are spending more on hotel rates in places like Southampton, Bermuda and Moorea, French Polynesia.

The most expensive destination on this list by far was Bora Bora in the French Polynesia, with an average price of $US855 per night.

