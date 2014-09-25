The 20 Places Where You'll Pay The Most For A Hotel Room

Alyson Penn
Bora Bora Four SeasonsFacebook/Four Seasons Resort Bora BoraThe average hotel in Bora Bora costs $US855 per night.

Travelling costs a lot of money, but the price of a trip can fluctuate tremendously depending on the destination.

Hotels.com recently released its annual
Hotels Price Index, a report on hotel prices in major destinations across the world that’s based on Hotels.com bookings.

As part of this report, they found the destinations where U.S. travellers paid the most for hotel rooms — and some of the choices are surprising.

Instead of sleeping in notoriously expensive cities like Paris or London, Americans are spending more on hotel rates in places like Southampton, Bermuda and Moorea, French Polynesia.

The most expensive destination on this list by far was Bora Bora in the French Polynesia, with an average price of $US855 per night.

20. Lake Louise, Canada: $US313 per night

Book the Post Hotel & Spa in Lake Louise.

19. Salmiyah, Kuwait: $US323 per night

Book the Symphony Style Hotel Kuwait in Salmiyah.

18. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands: $US325 per night

Book the The Ritz-Carlton in Seven Mile Beach.

17. Capri, Italy: $US326 per night

Book the Hotel Excelsior Parco in Capri.

16. Palm Beach, Aruba: $US331 per night

Book the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort and Casino in Palm Beach.

15. Anse Marcel, St. Martin: $US338 per night

Book the RIU Palace St Martin in Anse Marcel.

14. Hamilton, Bermuda: $US342 per night

Book the Rosewood Tucker's Point in Hamilton Parish.

13. Cannes, France: $US348 per night

Book the Five Seas Hotel in Cannes.

12. Positano, Italy: $US352 per night

Book the Villa Yiara in Positano.

11. Paget, Bermuda: $US378 per night

Book the Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Paget.

10. Mahe, Seychelles: $US389 per night

Book the Villas de Jardin in Mahe Island.

9. Paradise Island, Bahamas: $US398 per night

Book The Reef Atlantis in Paradise Island.

8. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands: $US435 per night

Book The Regent Grand in Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales.

7. Monte Carlo, Monaco: $US442 per night

Book the Hôtel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.

6. Pembroke, Bermuda: $US467 per night

Book the Royal Palms Hotel in Pembroke.

5. Moorea, French Polynesia: $US472 per night

Book the Legends Resort Moorea in Moorea.

4. Southampton, Bermuda: $US473 per night.

Book The Reefs Hotel and Club in Southampton.

3. Soufriere, St. Lucia: $US475 per night.

Book the Stonefield Estate Resort in Soufriere.

2. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands: $US507 per night

Book the Grande Bay Resort in St. John.

1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia: $US855 per night

Book the Four Seasons in Bora Bora.

But if you would rather stick to one country...

35 Places You Need To Visit In France >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.