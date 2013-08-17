America Is The Second Most Expensive Country In The World For International Students

The U.S. is the world’s second most expensive country for international students, according to new research from HSBC Group.

Between university fees and living expenses, foreigners wind up shelling out more than $US35,000 per year for an American degree. That price tag nearly doubles for students enrolling at Ivy League schools, where they’ll spend more than $US58,000.

We beat out both the U.K. ($US30,000/year) and the United Arab Emirates ($US27,000).

The only country more expensive than the U.S. is Australia, where, according to HSBC, international students will spend $US38,515 per year thanks to the growing strength of the Australian Dollar.

So, where can international students get the most bang for their buck?

Unsurprisingly, Germany is a steal for out-of-towners, costing just $US6,285 USD per year. Germany is a rare case, given that most of its 16 states offer free tuition and those that don’t barely charge more than $US1,000 USD per semester.

Check out the table below to see how other countries ranked.

Table: Average annual cost of Studying Abroad for International Students

Country Annual Fees Annual Cost of living Annual Total Australia $US25,375 $US13,140 $US38,516 United States $US25,226 $US10,479 $US35,705 United Kingdom $US19,291 $US11,034 $US30,325 United Arab Emirates $US21,371 $US6,004 $US27,375 Canada $US18,474 $US7,537 $US26,011 Singapore $US14,885 $US9,363 $US24,248 Hong Kong $US13,182 $US9,261 $US22,443 Japan $US6,522 $US12,642 $US19,164 Russia $US3,131 $US6,310 $US9,441 China $US3,983 $US4,783 $US8,766 Taiwan $US3,270 $US4,987 $US8,257 Spain $US1,002 $US6,004 $US7,006 Germany $US635 $US5,650 $US6,285

In US$US per year

