The Most Expensive College Football Tickets Of 2011

Photo: AP

It’s college football time and that means fans are willing to pay top dollar to this year’s top matchups.So what are the most coveted games? TiqIQ, a ticket market intelligence site, provided us with the highest list prices for the entire season. Not surprisingly, six of the top 10 are games that include a Southeastern Conference team.



The ticket prices displayed here represent the secondary market and are aggregated by TiqIQ from some of the largest ticket sellers, including StubHub, eBay and TicketNetwork. These ticket prices do not represent official face values for students or the general public.

So, what are the most expensive games to attend this year?

This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

10. LSU at Alabama Avg. Price: $420.93

Date: Nov. 5 With both teams starting the season ranked in the Top 5, this could be an epic SEC battle in the first week of November. Despite a stadium capacity in Tuscaloosa that tops 100,000, the Crimson Tide fans are rabid and those who will travel from Louisiana for LSU aren't shabby either. The Tigers fan base has been willing to pay plenty for a ticket in recent years thanks to two BCS National Championship titles (2003 & 2007) Read more at CNBC.com: Most Expensive College Football Tickets

Top Jobs for Sports Fans

Sports Enhancing Products 9. Florida vs. Georgia Avg. Price: $423.83

Date: Sept. Oct. 29 This is one of three neutral site games to make the Top 10 list. Dubbed the 'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party' the game is played in Jacksonville, Fla., every year. This will be the 90th meeting between the two schools and Georgia has won 54 per cent of the time, which is remarkable considering the Gators have won 17 out of the last 20 games. The price of this game could come down if one of these teams falter before this game. Read more at CNBC.com: Most Expensive College Football Tickets

Top Jobs for Sports Fans

Sports Enhancing Products 8. Georgia vs. Boise State Avg. Price: $437.91

Date: Sept. 3 The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game features Boise State and Georgia in the Georgia Dome. Boise State is ranked much higher than the Bulldogs, who are coming off their first losing season since 1996. Bulldogs fans are eager to move into this season and are obviously an easy get since so many of its alums live and work in the Atlanta area. Read more at CNBC.com: Most Expensive College Football Tickets

Top Jobs for Sports Fans

Sports Enhancing Products 7. Notre Dame vs. Michigan Avg. Price: $457.07

Date: Sept. 10 Although both teams have suffered recently, these two programs have the best winning percentage in college football history. This series is also a classic that has been played every year since 1978. Despite almost 110,000 seats in 'The Big House' there's huge demand. Why? Because it will be the first night game in Michigan Stadium's history. Both teams will wear throwback uniforms Read more at CNBC.com: Most Expensive College Football Tickets

Top Jobs for Sports Fans

Sports Enhancing Products 6. Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Avg. List Price: $461.19

Date: Oct. 1 Texas A & M and Arkansas figure to be very good this season, but there's big stadium appeal in this one because this game will be played in Arlington, Texas, at Cowboys Stadium. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was an offensive lineman on the Razorbacks' 1964 National Championship team. If Texas A & M moves to the SEC, this could be a preview of things to come. Read more at CNBC.com: Most Expensive College Football Tickets

Top Jobs for Sports Fans

Sports Enhancing Products 5. Ohio State at Nebraska Avg. List Price: $462.97

Date: Oct. 8 Ohio State makes its first Big 10 trip to Memorial Stadium as Nebraska is the new kid in town. Ohio State is tough to read thanks to the loss of its quarterback Terrelle Pryor and its coach Jim Tressel, but Nebraska could very well win the league in its first year. Memorial Stadium holds the current active record for the most consecutive sellouts at 311. The last game the Huskers didn't sell out? Oct. 20, 1962. Read more at CNBC.com: Most Expensive College Football Tickets

Top Jobs for Sports Fans

Sports Enhancing Products There's more expensive college football tickets ahead... Continue reading at CNBC.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.