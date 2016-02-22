These are the 9 cities in the world where commuting is the most expensive

Unless they’re lucky enough to work from home, most people have to do some sort of commute twice a day to get to and from work.

It’s not fun, and at times can be incredibly tedious, but commuting is a part of life. It can also be pretty expensive, and is guaranteed to cost you at least some of your monthly income. But where are the world’s most expensive commutes on earth?

With the help of data provided by business-to-business marketplace Expert Market, Business Insider decided to put together a list of the world cities where the daily commute is most costly.

The figures are based on the percentage of the average monthly income required to buy a return ticket on the public transport network of each city every day of the week. Incredibly, in some cities the daily commute eats up more than 25% of the average salary.

9. Paris — Parisian commuters pay a pretty penny to use the city’s ancient Metro system — which is 115 years old — as well as other public-transport systems. The average commuter in the city spends 11% of their income on getting to and from work.

8. London — The much maligned public-transport system is famous for being overcrowded, old-fashioned, and expensive — but it does have those red buses. The high cost is proved by Expert Market’s data, which shows that Londoners spend $365.82, or 13% of their incomes, on transport.

7. Athens — The average monthly income in Athens is $784.76, but take the 13% Athenians spend on commuting away from that, and they’re left with just $679.13. Greece’s capital has metro, tram, and a bus network.

6. Oslo — Generally speaking, Norway is one of the most expensive countries on earth, and no time is that more true than when it comes to getting around the capital. Commuters spend 15% of their incomes on transport, equivalent to around $463 per month.

5. Warsaw — Varsovians, as citizens of Poland’s capital are known, spend an enormous 16% of their wages getting to and from work. That equates to just over $135 per month. That money helps fund the city’s metro, opened in 1995.

4. Madrid — Commuters in the Spanish capital can expect to splash as much as 18% of their monthly income on the daily commute.

3. Budapest — Among transport options in Hungary’s capital are trams and a metro system that’s 120 years old. These options don’t come cheap though, and commuting in the city costs the average worker 20% of their $616 monthly income.

2. Barcelona — Commuters in Spain’s second city can expect to spend as much as 20% of their earnings on travel. Barcelonians spend an average of more than $350 per month on public transport.

1. Venice — The ancient Italian city, home to canals and beautiful churches, has the most expensive commute on earth, according to Expert Market. The average Venetian spends 26% of their salary getting to and from work. At least they get to do it in style, travelling by boat on the city’s Vaporetto.

