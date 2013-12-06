The 50 Most Expensive Cities For Expats

Caracas, Venezuela is the most expensive place for foreigners, according to a new Cost of Living survey by consulting firm ECA International.

Tokyo dropped from most expensive expatriate destination in the world to 10th as a softer Yen caused several Japanese cities to be much less expensive than in 2012.

Tokyo and Beijing are the most expensive cities in Asia. Costs in African cities is rising across the board.

Tel Aviv is now 24th the most expensive (up from 46th) while Paris came in at 29th.

New York City stayed at 50.

