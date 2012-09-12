The 12 Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Gowns Of All Time

Photo: YouTube
The average American bride spends $1,500 on her wedding gown. But that won’t do for celebrities. Forbes recently compiled a list of the most expensive weddings and included some of the more exorbitant gowns.
Jennifer Aniston and Tori Spelling spent over $50,000 on their gowns. Victoria Beckham, Melania Trump and Catherine Zeta Jones all had dresses worth six figures.
And Kate Middleton‘s gown is worth enough to buy you a very large house.
Even the best dress can’t buy you love, though. Very few of the celebrity brides we profiled are still married to their grooms.
We wonder what happened to the dresses.
12.) Liza Minelli married David Gest in 2002 in what was said to be the most expensive wedding of all time. Her Bob Mackey gown cost $45,000.
11.) Jennifer Aniston wore this Lawrence Steele gown when she married Brad Pitt in 2000. The dress was said to cost $50,000. The couple divorced five years later.
10.) Tori Spelling married Charlie Shanian in 2004, but divorced a year later. Her custom Badgley Mischka gown cost around $50,000.
9.) Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise in 2005. Her Armani wedding gown was said to cost $50,000. The couple divorced this year.
8.) Television host Keely Shaye Smith married actor Pierce Brosnan in 2001 and wore a $60,000 Richard Tylor gown. The couple is still married.
7.) When Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries, she wore three Vera Wang gowns that cost $75,000 total. The couple split two months later.
6.) Madonna wore an $80,000 Stella McCartney gown when she married Guy Ritchie in 2000. In 2008, the couple parted ways.
5.) When Victoria Adams married David Beckham in 1999, her Vera Wang gown cost an estimated $100,000.
4.) Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. Her silk dress was reported to cost $115,000. The couple divorced 16 years later, and Princess Diana died in 1997.
3.) Model Melania Knauss wore a Christian Dior gown when she married Donald Trump in 2005. Fitting for a billionaire's bride, her frock cost about $125,000.
2.) Catherine Zeta-Jones married Michael Douglas in 2000. She wore a custom, hand-beaded Christian Lacroix gown that cost an estimated $140,000.
1.) Kate Middleton married Prince William last year. Her Alexander McQueen gown cost a staggering $400,000.
