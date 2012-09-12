The 12 Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Gowns Of All Time

Photo: YouTube

The average American bride spends $1,500 on her wedding gown. But that won’t do for celebrities. Forbes recently compiled a list of the most expensive weddings and included some of the more exorbitant gowns.



Jennifer Aniston and Tori Spelling spent over $50,000 on their gowns. Victoria Beckham, Melania Trump and Catherine Zeta Jones all had dresses worth six figures.

And Kate Middleton‘s gown is worth enough to buy you a very large house.

Even the best dress can’t buy you love, though. Very few of the celebrity brides we profiled are still married to their grooms.

We wonder what happened to the dresses.

