These Are The Most Expensive Cars To Drive

In a remarkable upset this year, minivans are no longer the go-to vehicles for the best car insurance rates. In the past, minivans have dominated our annual rankings of “the least expensive vehicles to insure,” but in the 2013 model year, crossovers and SUVs have taken control of the top 20, including models from Ford, Jeep, Kia and Hyundai.The tool at the right lets you search average auto insurance rates for more than 750 vehicles in the 2013 model year.



Minivans have been “Edged” out: The Ford Edge SE is the first crossover to snag the best position on our list. (See rankings and methodology below.)

“The SUV is the new minivan,” says Russ Rader, spokesperson for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which performs crash tests on vehicles. “These are vehicles used largely by families. They’re going to the mall, taking kids to school and driving to sports practices on the weekends. They’re not getting into a lot of crashes.”

Their lack of crashes and their low repair costs keep insurance rates down.

Also notable is the appearance of a small car in the rankings of least expensive vehicles to insure: The Honda Fit squeaks in at No. 19.

Mercedes-Benz drivers must have worked hard in the past year to increase insurance claims costs and thus their auto insurance rates. Mercedes models control half the list of the 20 “most expensive vehicles to insure” for 2013 models.

The 12-cylinder Mercedes-Benz CL600 coupe earns the unenviable top spot for the highest national average car insurance rates. AutoTrader.com notes the car’s “blistering acceleration.” The next sounds you hear may be squealing brakes and cracking metal: Expensive claims have propelled the CL600’s rates.

With an MSRP of about $160,000 and an annual average insurance bill of $3,357 (and that’s for a gooddriver), the CL600 is expensive driveway candy.

It could be worse. When we look at state-specific auto insurance rates, we see that insuring an Audi R8 5.2 Quattro in Washington, D.C., costs an average of $6,009.

Yet most drivers shop for cars without any consideration for insurance costs

“People just don’t think about it,” says Michelle Rupp, an independent agent with NRG Insurance in Seattle. She estimates that only about 20 per cent of car buyers will research the auto insurance rates of a vehicle before they buy it. “If they’re really watching dollars and cents, they need to do that,” she says.

But over her 30 years of experience as an agent, “it gets worse,” laments Rupp. Consumers who diligently research invoice price, fuel efficiency and how to negotiate at a dealership will overlook auto insurance costs.

The least expensive 2013 vehicles to insure

Rank Make & model Cyl. Avg. annual premium 1 Ford Edge SE 4 $ 1,128 2 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 6 $ 1,148 3 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4 $ 1,150 4 Kia Sportage 4 $ 1,157 5 Jeep Patriot Sport 4 $ 1,160 6 Chevrolet Express 1500 8 $ 1,171 7 Subaru Outback 3.6R 6 $ 1,180 8 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4 $ 1,189 9 Ford Explorer 6 $ 1,197 10 Hyundai Tucson GL 4 $ 1,204 11 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 6 $ 1,206 12 Ford Transit Connect XLT Premium 4 $ 1,210 13 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 4 $ 1,210 14 Honda Odyssey EX-L 6 $ 1,217 15 Jeep Compass Sport 4 $ 1,217 16 Kia Sorento LX (2 WD) 6 $ 1,222 17 Nissan Pathfinder S 6 $ 1,224 18 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT 6 $ 1,235 19 Honda Fit 4 $ 1,235 20 Kia Sorento LX (4 WD) 4 $ 1,237

The most expensive 2013 vehicles to insure

Rank Make & model Cyl. Avg. annual premium 1 Mercedes-Benz CL600 12 $ 3,357 2 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG 12 $ 3,330 3 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG 8 $ 3,221 4 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG 12 $ 3,207 5 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG 8 $ 3,184 6 Mercedes-Benz S600 12 $ 3,158 7 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG 8 $ 3,075 8 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 8 $ 2,978 9 Porsche 911 Turbo 6 $ 2,958 10 Porsche 911 Turbo S 6 $ 2,925 11 Porsche Panamera Turbo 8 $ 2,912 12 Mercedes-Benz CL550 4Matic 8 $ 2,897 13 Jaguar XKR (convertible) 8 $ 2,822 14 Jaguar XKR (coupe) 8 $ 2,756 15 Jaguar XK 8 $ 2,684 16 BMW 650i 8 $ 2,681 17 Mercedes-Benz SL550 8 $ 2,671 18 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 6 $ 2,642 19 Mercedes-Benz S550 8 $ 2,640 20 Porsche 911 Carrera S 6 $ 2,626Methodology

Insure.com commissioned Quadrant Information Services to provide average auto insurance rates for 2013 models. Averages were calculated using data from six large carriers (Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, Nationwide, Progressive and State Farm) in 10 ZIP codes per state. Not all models were available, especially exotic cars.

Averages are based on insurance for a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, with policy limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 for injury liability for one person, $300,000 for all injuries and $50,000 for property damage in an accident) and a $500 deductible on collision and comprehensive coverage. This hypothetical driver has a clean record and good credit. The rate includes uninsured motorist coverage. Average rates are for comparative purposes. Your own rate will depend on personal factors.

