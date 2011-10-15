The Most Expensive Buildings In The World

Photo: kevinmarsh via Flickr

Real estate may be expensive, but sometimes the buildings constructed on top of that land are far pricier.Construction started this week on Yongsan Landmark Tower in downtown Seoul, South Korea, which is expected to cost a record-breaking $3.43 billion to build.



But there are lots of other pricey buildings out there.

We’ve rounded up the most expensive, using data from MSN.ca.

