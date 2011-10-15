The Most Expensive Buildings In The World

Real estate may be expensive, but sometimes the buildings constructed on top of that land are far pricier.Construction started this week on Yongsan Landmark Tower in downtown Seoul, South Korea, which is expected to cost a record-breaking $3.43 billion to build.

But there are lots of other pricey buildings out there.

We’ve rounded up the most expensive, using data from MSN.ca.

#10 Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas cost $950 million to build

Source: Creditloan.com

#9 Bank of China in Central Hong Kong cost $1 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#8 Shanghai World Financial centre in Shanghai cost $1.2 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#7 Yankee Stadium in New York cost $1.5 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#6 Burj Khalifa in Dubai cost $1.5 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#5 Wembley Stadium in London cost $1.5 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#4 Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas cost $1.6 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#3 Taipei 101 in Taipei cost $1.8 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#2 Antilla, a private residence in Mumbai, cost $2 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

#1 Wynn Resort in Las Vegas cost $2.7 billion to build

Source: MSN.ca

BONUS: The Freedom Tower, currently under construction in downtown Manhattan, is expected to cost $3 billion to build

Source

