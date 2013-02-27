Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every Major Basketball Arena

The average cost of a small draft beer at NBA games this season is $7.08. That is up 1.7% from last season ($6.96). For comparison, the average beer in the NFL is $7.28, in Major League Baseball it is $6.10, and in the NHL the average beer is $7.07.



The most expensive beers in the NBA can be found in New York where the Knicks charge their fans $9.00 per beer. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have the cheapest beers ($5.00).

[Update: Contrary to the data collected by Team Manaement Report, the Phoenix Suns have indicated to us that they sell a beer for $5.00 at “various locations” in the arena.]

CLICK HERE TO SEE HOW MUCH BEER COSTS AT AN NFL GAME

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark in the NBA.

Photo: Data via FanCostExperience.com

*Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey



Now Watch: How To Get Way More Food At Chipotle For The Exact Same Price

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.