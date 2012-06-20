The Most Expensive Beauty Cream In The World Is Selling For $13,000

The Japanese beauty company Cle de Peau Beaute is marketing a face moisturizer that sells for five times more per gram than gold, according to Yahoo.



The product, called La Creme, sells for $13,000 for a 50-gram jar—that’s less than 2 ounces!

Only three jars of the moisturizer are being sold, but Cle de Peau Beaute enlisted actress Amanda Seyfried to help market the product, which comes encased in 30 layers of crystal.

