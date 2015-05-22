The most expensive apartment ever sold in downtown Manhattan is back on the market

Jon Dee/sothebyshomes.com A view of the Freedom Tower from your private balcony.

If you’re looking to invest in a penthouse apartment in downtown Manhattan, now is your chance.

For a mere $US70 million, you could be the next owner of Walker Tower’s Penthouse One, located at 212 West 18th Street in Chelsea.

With views of the Empire State Building, Freedom Tower, and all of Manhattan, this penthouse is the ultimate accessory to a jet-setting billionaire lifestyle.

The current owner, Hakkasan CEO Neil Moffitt, bought the penthouse in early 2014 for $50.9 million. It only took him five minutes to decide he wanted the place. Sotheby's International has the 5,955-square-foot, 24th floor listing and describes it as 'the crown jewel of Chelsea's most important address.' The apartment has a total of eight rooms: 5 bedrooms, a laundry room, a living room, and a dining room. If you don't have frequent houseguests, this particular bedroom can act as an office. Floor-to-ceiling windows cover all four sides of the penthouse, ensuring plenty of natural light and gorgeous cityscapes. The 5 full bathrooms, too, have floor-to-ceiling windows. It will almost feel like you're bathing outdoors. There are 3 fireplaces throughout the space, including one in the living room, pictured below. Design accents include granite and stone countertops and French herringbone oak floors. The kitchen features a double oven, flat-top stove, and spectacular view of the Empire State Building. Off the living room, a south-facing terrace offers beautiful views. If you want a more intimate outdoor setting, opt for one of the balconies.

