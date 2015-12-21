The 5 most expensive Airbnb rentals booked for New Years Eve worldwide

Airbnb was founded by a couple of students who wanted to make money off renting their air mattress in their living room.

Seven years later, the company has gone from renting floor space to guests to having a large section of luxury villas that span from the mountains of Colorado to the Caribbean Islands.

Many of these aren’t just private homes either. Airbnb has also expanded from being rentals of your personal house to a larger network of vacation rental companies that list some of their super luxe listings on the site, too.

Here are the five most expensive rentals booked on Airbnb for this New Year’s Eve:

5. Honolulu, Hawaii: The Diamond Head Seaside Hideaway costs $3,819 a night over New Year's Eve. Airbnb For that price tag, guests enjoy a hot tub, pool, and a five minute drive to the famous Waikiki beach. The house has three bedrooms and accommodates up to six people. Airbnb If you visit the Diamond Head Seaside Hideaway in the off season, though, you can stay for cheap. This house rents normally for about $1,700 a night, almost half-off its New Year's Eve cost. Airbnb Listing 4. Steamboat Springs, Colorado: For a ski-in resort-like experience, this slope-side 4 bedroom residence rented for $4,167 a night over New Years Eve. Airbnb Described as a slope side retreat with 'ultimate ski-in, ski-out access', the Beaver Mountain Residence is part of a larger complex and the perks come with it. There's a fitness facility, pool and hot tubs, along with a wine cellar and tasting room. Airbnb The four bedroom unit can be considered a steal other times of the year -- although you might be missing out on the snow. In the off season, the four bedroom home rents for around $2,400. Airbnb Listing 3. Saint Barts: With your own private infinity pool, this 3-bedroom villa in the Caribbean went for $4,929 a night over New Years Eve. Airbnb The house is a short walk from the beach and is owned by WIMCO Villas, so you get a free concierge service before you arrive and housekeeping. Airbnb While almost $5K a night over the holidays, this St. Barts villa can be booked for as low as $1,889 a night depending on the season. Airbnb Listing 2. Vail, Colorado: Crossing over the $5K mark, this penthouse is steps from a gondola and chairlift and went for $5,198 a night over New Years Eve. Airbnb The Lionsquare North Tower penthouse has a private elevator straight from the garage to the apartment. Since it's part of a larger facility, it also has the perks of a fitness classes and a gym plus heated outdoor pools and hot tubs. Airbnb It's steps from the chairlift to go skiing in Vail, which means it commands a higher price in the winter season. Other times of year, the penthouse can be booked for closer to $3,100 a night. Airbnb Listing 1. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: The most expensive property booked on Airbnb for the New Year was an oceanfront escape for $5,720 a night. Airbnb The five bedrooms fit 12 guests who can enjoy the infinity pool and beachfront villa. Owned by a resort company, the high price tag comes with some perks like daily maid service, butler service, and a basket of fruit upon arrival. Airbnb You don't get to knock too much off the price of this rental, even if it isn't a holiday. Depending on the time of year, the beachfront Punta Cana villa still goes for at least $4,000 a night -- and it can clearly command well above that. Airbnb Listing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.