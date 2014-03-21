The Most Ethical Companies In The World

We’re so used to hearing about corporate scandals, lawsuits, and corruption today that it’s easy to assume most companies bend the rules to their benefit. But it turns out that there are plenty of businesses that are giving back to the community through volunteer work, promoting ethical business standards, and being transparent about their corporate practices.

In an effort to honour those companies that are leading their industries in compliance, corporate governance, and social responsibility, the Ethisphere Institute released its eighth annual list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Thousands of companies from around the globe were nominated for this year’s list. A total of 144 companies were ultimately selected, representing 41 industries in 22 countries.

To compile the list, Ethisphere, an independent research center that promotes best practices in corporate ethics and compliance, issued a survey with a series of multiple-choice questions that were intended to “capture a company’s performance in an objective, consistent, and standardized way.” Scores were then generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance programs; reputation, leadership, and innovation; governance; corporate citizenship and responsibility; and culture of ethics.

If and when a company’s score warranted further consideration, Ethisphere relied on independent research, supporting documentation, and interviews with company leadership.

“Placement on this list helps companies attract and retain key stakeholders such as employees and customers,” says Tim Erblich, CEO of the Ethisphere Institute. “This in turn helps companies drive growth and performance, especially as they expand into new markets around the world.”

The final list, which includes 21 newcomers, is not a ranking. All selected companies are equally winners.

Here are the 144 most ethical companies in the world:

Company Country Category 3M Company USA Industrial manufacturing ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd Switzerland Energy, oil and gas Accenture USA Business services Adobe Systems Incorporated USA Computer software AECOM USA Engineering and design AES Corporation USA Energy and utilities: electric Aflac Incorporated USA Insurance: health All Good Organics New Zealand Food and beverage products manufacturing Alyeska Pipeline Service Company USA Energy, oil and gas Applied Materials, Inc. USA Electronics Aramark USA Food service Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. USA Insurance: brokerage Atlas Copco AB Sweden Industrial manufacturing Autoridad del Canal de Panama USA Transportation and logistics Avnet, Inc. USA Electronics Banco do Brasil S.A. Brazil Banking Baptist Health South Florida USA Healthcare services BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina USA Insurance: health Blue Shield of California USA Insurance: health Capgemini France Business services CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield USA Insurance: health CBRE USA Real estate Cementos Progreso Guatemala Industrial manufacturing CH2M Hill USA Rngineering and design Cisco Systems, Inc. USA Telecommunication equipment Cleveland Clinic USA Healthcare services Colgate-Palmolive Company USA Consumer products manufacturing CRH plc Ireland Construction Cummins Inc. USA Automotive CUNA Mutual Group USA Financial services Deere & Company USA Industrial manufacturing Dell Inc. USA Computer hardware Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. (D&B) USA Business services Eastman Chemical Company USA Chemicals Eaton USA Industrial manufacturing eBay Inc. USA Retail Ecolab USA Chemicals Elbit Systems of America USA Aerospace & defence Encana Corporation Canada Energy, oil and gas Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) Portugal Energy and utilities: electric ENMAX Corporation Canada Energy and utilities: electric Ethical Fruit Company Ltd UK Agriculture Express Scripts Holding Company USA Healthcare services Fluor Corporation USA Engineering and design Ford Motor Company USA Automotive Gap Inc. USA Apparel Gemological Institute of America (GIA) USA Professional, scientific and technical services General Electric Company USA Industrial manufacturing Google, Inc. USA Computer services Granite Construction Inc. USA Construction H. B. Fuller USA Chemicals Hasbro, Inc. USA Consumer products manufacturing Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Germany Consumer products manufacturing Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) Sweden Apparel Henry Schein, Inc. USA Healthcare products Hitachi Data Systems USA Computer hardware Holland America Line USA Leisure and hospitality Holland America Line-Seabourn USA Leisure and hospitality Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) USA Healthcare services Iberdrola, S.A. Spain Energy and utilities: electric IHCC (International Hospitals Construction Company) Saudi Arabia Construction illycaffè spa Italy Food and beverage products manufacturing Ingredion Incorporated USA Food and beverage products manufacturing ING U.S. USA Financial services Intel Corporation USA Computer hardware International Paper USA Forestry, paper and packaging Johnson Controls USA Industrial manufacturing Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated USA Real estate Juniper Networks, Inc. USA Telecommunications equipment Kao Corporation Japan Consumer products manufacturing Kellogg Company USA Food and beverage products manufacturing Kennametal Inc. USA Industrial manufacturing Kimberly-Clark Corporation USA Consumer products manufacturing Knights of Columbus USA Insurance: life L’ORÉAL France Health and beauty Levi Strauss & Co. USA Apparel ManpowerGroup USA Business services Marks and Spencer UK Retail Marriott International, Inc. USA Leisure and hospitality Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company USA Insurance: Life Mattel, Inc. USA Consumer products manufacturing Microsoft Corporation USA Computer software Milliken & Company USA Industrial manufacturing National Australia Bank Australia Banking National Grid USA Energy and utilities: electric Natura Cosméticos Brazil Consumer products manufacturing NextEra Energy, Inc. USA Energy and utilities: electric NiSource, Inc. USA Energy and utilites: natural gas Noblis, Inc. USA Professional, scientific and technical services Northern Trust Corporation USA Financial services Northumbrian Water Group UK Energy and utlities: water Novation, LLC USA Healthcare services Old National Bancorp USA Banking Parsons Corporation USA Engineering and design Paychex, Inc. USA Business services PepsiCo, Inc. USA Food and beverage products manufacturing Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. USA Retail PKN ORLEN S.A. Poland Energy, oil and gas Premier, Inc USA Healthcare services Premier Farnell plc UK Electronics Realogy Holdings Corp. USA Real estate Rockwell Automation, Inc. USA Electronics Rockwell Collins USA Aerospace & defence Safeway Inc. USA Retail salesforce.com, inc. USA Computer software Saltchuk Resources, Inc. USA Transportation and logistics SCA, Svenska Cellulosa AB Sweden Consumer products manufacturing Schneider Electric SA France Industrial manufacturing Sempra Energy USA Energy and utilites: natural gas Sharp HealthCare USA Healthcare services Shiseido Company, Limited Japan Health and beauty SingTel Singapore Telecommunications services Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. Japan Insurance: property and casualty Sonae Portugal Retail Spectra Energy Corp. USA Energy, oil and gas: natural gas Starbucks Coffee Company USA Retail Swiss Re Switzerland Insurance: re-insurance Symantec USA Computer software TATA Power Company India Energy, oil and gas Teachers Mutual Bank Australia Banking Ten Thousand Villages USA Retail Teradata Corporation USA Computer software Texas Instruments Incorporated USA Electronics The Aerospace Corporation USA Aerospace and defence The Hartford Financial Services Group USA Insurance: general The Nature Conservancy USA Environmental services The Rezidor Hotel Group Belgium Leisure and hospitality The Timken Company USA Industrial manufacturing Thomson Reuters USA Professional, scientific and technical services Thrivent Financial for Lutherans USA Financial services Time Warner Inc. USA Media T-Mobile USA, Inc. USA Telecommunications services Unibail-Rodamco SE France Real estate University Hospitals USA Healthcare services UPS USA Transportation and logistics Visa Inc. USA Financial services Waste Management USA Environmental services Westpac Banking Corporation Australia Banking Weyerhaeuser Company USA Forestry, paper and packaging William E. Connor & Associates Ltd. Hong Kong Consumer products manufacturing Wipro Limited India Computer software Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation USA Insurance: health Xerox Corporation USA Business services

Click here to see the full list and methodology.

