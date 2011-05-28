The Most Epic Photos Ever Taken, According To Quora

Photo: Quora

Quora, the questions-and-answers site built by early Facebook employees, is – according to at least one investor – worth more than $1 billion.Despite Quora’s popularity with Silicon Valley bigwigs (who actually spend time answering a questions on the site), a valuation like that causes most people to spit out their coffee.



And for good reason: Quora’s traffic isn’t that big.

But still. There are times when we find questions and answers on that site that are so stunning, they open the mind to the possibility that something truly valuable is actually developing on Quora.

One very good example is the question “What’s the most epic photo ever taken?”

Click here to see the photos and the stories behind them >>

