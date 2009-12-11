The Most Entrepreneur-Friendly States

Last week, the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council released its 2009 Small Business Survival Index, ranking which states are best for fostering entrepreneurship.

According to the SBEC press release [PDF], the index considers the 36 government-related costs that, directly or indirectly, most affect small businesses; states are subsequently ranked according to how entrepreneur-friendly their public policies are.

Topping the list this year as the best place to own your own business is South Dakota.

The rest of the top 10, in order, are: Nevada, Texas, Wyoming, Washington, Florida, South Carolina, Colorado, Alabama, and Virginia. The least small-business-friendly? Washington, D.C.

SBE Council chief economist Raymond J. Keating explains: “These measures should matter to everyone because small businesses, of course, drive innovation, economic growth and job creation. If we want to get our economy back on a solid, robust growth track, then we need pro-entrepreneur policies at the federal, state and local levels.”

