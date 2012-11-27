The Best Highlights From This Weekend's NFL Action

Cork Gaines
Indianapolis Colts, Cancer

Photo: CBS Sports

If there is one thing we know about the NFL is that it never disappoints. And this weekend was no exception.From, Takeo Spikes’ sack dance, to a ref running from a malfunctioning sprinkler and a mascot taking a nasty spill, there were plenty of entertaining and humorous highlights from yesterday’s games.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some of the best GIFs and images from week 12 in the NFL.

The Panthers owner once said he didn't want Cam Newton to get any tattoos. Wonder what he thinks about Colin Kaepernick?

There is an adult under there somewhere

Another look at the Colts cheerleaders that shaved their heads for cancer research

Bengals fans 'welcomed' Carson Palmer back to Cincinnati

That 's some interesting hair

A Saints player is going to hear from the league office after kicking a 49ers player in the head

via TheBigLead.com

This looks cozy

Hey buddy, are we keeping you up?

This was a move wrestling fans will enjoy

via TheBigLead.com

Now check out the best highlights from this weekend's college football games >

The Best Moments You Missed From This Weekend's College Football Action

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.