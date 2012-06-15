RANKED: The Most Dominant Perfect Games Of All Time

Photo: Library of Congress and mlb.com

Matt Cain became the 22nd pitcher to throw a perfect game when he struck out 14 batters in nine innings of work, recording one of the most dominant pitching performances in baseball history.But was it the most dominant outing for a pitcher in the history of the game?



We looked at every perfect game ever thrown — all 22 since 1880 — and ranked them all.

The 22 perfect games are ranked using Bill James’s “game score” metric, which assigns a point value to the strength of a pitcher’s performance by taking into account things like innings pitched, batters retired and strikeouts.

22. Addie Joss of the Cleveland Naps, October 2nd, 1908. Game score: 90 Joss pitched a perfect game for the Cleveland Naps in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. He completed the game with just 74 pitches thrown and three strikeouts, both record lows in a perfect game. (TIE) 19. Lee Richmond of the Worcester Ruby Legs, June 12th, 1880. Game score: 92 Richmond and the Ruby Legs beat the Cleveland Blues 1-0. He finished the game with five strikeouts in an astonishing time of 1 hour, 26 minutes. (TIE) 19. John Montgomery Ward of the Providence Greys, June 17th, 1880. Game score: 92 Ward blanked the Buffalo Bisons in a 5-0 win, and finished with five strikeouts. (TIE) 19. Dennis Martinez of the Montreal Expos, July 28th, 1991. Game score: 92 Martinez finished with five strikeouts in a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

(TIE) 16. Dallas Braden of the Oakland Athletics, May 9th, 2010. Game score: 93 Braden shocked the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010, tossing six strikeouts in a 4-0 win. (TIE) 16. Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox, July 23rd, 2009. Game score: 93 Buehrle had six strikeouts in his 2009 perfect game, a 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. (TIE) 16. Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox, April 30th, 1922. Game score: 93 Charlie Robertson was just the fifth pitcher to have a perfect game. Robertson struck out six in a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. (TIE) 14. Tom Browning of the Cincinnati Reds, September 16th, 1988. Game score: 94 Tom Browning pitched the only perfect game in Reds' history in 1988. He struck out seven in a 1-0 win over the Dodgers. (TIE) 14. Don Larsen of the New York Yankees, October 8th, 1956*. Game score: 94 Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game to ever occur during the World Series in 1956. He struck out seven in a 2-0 win over the rival Brooklyn Dodgers. *Given the magnitude of his performance, Larsen's perfect game may be the best pitching performance ever, regardless of game score. (TIE) 12. Kenny Rogers of the Texas Rangers, July 28th, 1994. Game score: 95 Rogers struck out eight in a 4-0 win over the California Angels. (TIE) 12. Cy Young of the Boston Americans, May 5th, 1904. Game score: 95 Cy Young pitched the first perfect game of the 20th century, striking out eight in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Athletics. 11. Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox, April 21st, 2012. Game score: 96 Humber struck out nine batters and threw just 96 pitches in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. The perfect game came in Humber's 30th career start. (TIE) 8. Jim Bunning of the Philadelphia Phillies, June 21st, 1964. Game score: 97 Jim Bunning set the standard for dominance in a perfect game when he struck out 10 New York Mets in 6-0 win in 1964. Bunning was, at the time, the first pitcher to strike out 10 batters in a perfect game.

(TIE) 8. David Cone of the New York Yankees, July 18th, 1999. Game score: 97 David Cone struck out 10 batters in a 6-0 win over the Montreal Expos. (TIE) 8. Mike Witt of the California Angels, September 30th, 1984. Game score: 97 Witt struck out 10 batters in a very close game against the Texas Rangers, which the Angels won 1-0. (TIE) 4. Catfish Hunter of the Oakland Athletics, May 8th, 1968. Game score: 98 Hunter struck out 11 batters in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. The attendance for the game was just 6,298. (TIE) 4. Len Barker of the Cleveland Indians, May 15th, 1981. Game score: 98 Barker pitched his perfect game in 1981, striking out 11 in a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Like Hunter, Barker did it in front of a puny crowd. Just 7,290 fans showed up to Cleveland Stadium. (TIE) 4. David Wells of the New York Yankees, May 17th, 1998. Game score: 98 Wells pitched his perfect game just over a year before Cone for the Yankees. He struck out 11 in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. (TIE) 4. Roy Halladay of the Philadelphia Phillies, May 29th, 2010. Game score: 98 Halladay struck out 11 Florida Marlins in a 1-0 Phillies win on the road. 3. Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks, May 18th, 2004. Game score: 100 Randy Johnson finally got his perfect game in 2004, striking out 13 in a 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. (TIE) 1. Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers, September 9th, 1965. Game score: 101 Sandy Koufax pitched the first perfect game played at night in 1965, striking out 14 in a 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Koufax was somewhat lucky his offence didn't blow the game for him, as the Dodgers only managed 1 hit in the game. (TIE) 1. Matt Cain of the San Francisco Giants, June 13th, 2012. Game score: 101 Matt Cain stunned the Houston Astros with 14 strikeouts in a blowout 10-0 win. Cain scored a run in the fifth inning, making him the only pitcher to ever score a run and pitch a perfect game in the same outing. Now relive Matt Cain's perfect game. Matt Cain Throws The 22nd Perfect Game In Major League History

