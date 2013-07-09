The Most Diverse Cities In The US

There’s no question the U.S. population is shifting.



With the Senate passing a major immigration reform bill and a U.S. Census report forecasting that white people will become a minority in the US by 2043, we are slowly inching towards a much more diverse future.

NerdWallet, a financial website for consumers, calculated which cities had the most equal distribution of residents across four common ethnic groups: Hispanic/Latino, White, Black, and Asian/Pacific Islander. It looked at Census data from more than 1,900 places. The more equal the percentages, the better their diversity score (with 100 being perfect).

These 20 cities are where you can see what the future of American might look like:

And here’s the full list of the least diverse cities:

