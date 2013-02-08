Forbes released its annual “America’s Most Disliked Athletes” list and the results might surprise you.



Forbes’ data from a Nielsen/E-Poll puts Lance Armstrong and Manti Te’o in a virtual tie for the most disliked athletes in America. Both of them only have about a 15% approval rating from Americans, but Te’o has a slight edge, making Armstrong the most disliked, according to Forbes.

Armstrong’s years of lying about doping came to an end this year when he finally admitted in an interview with Oprah that he used PEDs for each of his seven Tour de France wins. Armstrong went from an inspiring story to a disgrace. And Te’o lost fans when his heartbreaking story about his long-distance girlfriend who had cancer passed away at the same time as his grandmother, came out to be false.

Coming in at third, forth, and fifth, respectively are Tiger Woods, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, and Lakers player Metta World Peace.

Click over to Forbes.com to see the rest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.