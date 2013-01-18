The Most Unhealthy Restaurant Foods Of The Year

Photo: centre for Science in the Public Interest

We all break down and get some fast food or pull into a diner from time to time, but some restaurant fare is better than others.And since it’s the new year, many people are also trying to cut down their unhealthy habits. So, here to turn you off chains like Denny’s and Johnny Rockets forever, is the list of the worst restaurant foods out there.



The nonprofit centre for Science in the Public Interest has released their annual “Xtreme Eating Awards” list for 2013. It calls out the craziest, most unhealthy dishes being served at big restaurant chains across America.

This year, stalwarts of indulgence like Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano’s made the list for their calorie-laden concoctions, along with a massive smoothie from Smoothie King. Here’s the info from the report.

A Cheddar Bacon Double, Sweet Potato Fries and Big Apple Shake at Johnny Rockets (3,500 calories, 88 grams of saturated fat, 3,720 mg sodium and 15 teaspoons of sugar). Country Fried Steak & Eggs from IHOP (1,760 calories, 23 grams saturated fat, 3,720 milligrams sodium and 11 teaspoons of sugar). The 18 oz. Veal Porterhouse at Maggiano's Little Italy (2,710 calories, 45 grams of sat fat, and 3,700 mg of sodium). Take the 18 oz. Veal Porterhouse, which is drizzled with butter sauce and comes with half a pound of roasted, fried, and garlic-buttered Crispy Red Potatoes. Even without the spuds, you're talking 1,900 calories, 40 grams of saturated fat, and 2,860 milligrams of sodium. The potatoes bring the total to 2,710 calories (almost 1½ days' worth), 45 grams of sat fat (a two-day supply), and 3,700 mg of sodium (2½ days' limit). And those numbers don't include the Ciabatta Roll that comes with the meal. You'd be better off eating four Pizza Hut Personal Pan Pepperoni Pizzas. Bistro Shrimp Pasta at The Cheesecake Factory (3,120 calories, 89 grams of saturated fat and 1,090 milligrams of sodium). The Peanut Power Plus Grape Smoothie at Smoothie King (1,460 calories and 39 teaspoons of sugar). Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs with Shiner Bock BBQ Sauce, Homestyle Fries and Cinnamon Apples at chilli's (2,330 calories, 45 grams of sat fat and 6,490 mg of sodium). A Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs with Shiner Bock BBQ Sauce (made with Shiner Bock Beer) packs 1,660 calories, 39 grams of saturated fat, and 5,025 milligrams of sodium. Toss in the Homestyle Fries (400 calories) and Cinnamon Apples (270 calories) that come with the ribs and you're talking a real ribs dinner. That assumes you can still open your mouth after swallowing 2,330 calories (more than a day's worth), 45 grams of sat fat (two days' quota), and 6,490 mg of sodium (a stunning four-day supply). It's like ordering two chilli's 10 oz. Classic Sirloin Steak dinners (each with Loaded Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli), with a 10 oz. Classic Sirloin Steak on the side. After all, who would be full after only two steak dinners? Deep Dish Macaroni & 3-Cheese at Uno Chicago Grill (1,980 calories, 71 grams of saturated fat, and 3,110 milligrams of sodium). It's not just the three cheeses. There's the Alfredo sauce, which is made with heavy cream, cheese, rendered chicken fat, and butter. And the four cups of pasta plus the crushed Ritz Cracker crumbs also do their share to boost the calorie (and white flour) load. Each Deep Dish Macaroni & 3-Cheese is like a Family Size box of Stouffer's Macaroni & Cheese (which serves five) with half a stick of butter melted on top. Some comfort. Crispy Chicken Costoletta at The Cheesecake Factory (2,610 calories, 89 grams of saturated fat, and 2,720 milligrams of sodium). Chocolate Zuccotto Cake at Maggiano's Little Italy (1,820 calories, 62 grams of saturated fat, and 26 teaspoons of sugar). Each slice is five inches tall and four inches wide and weighs just short of a pound. That helps explain why it delivers 1,820 calories (almost a day's worth), 62 grams of saturated fat (a three-day load), and 26 teaspoons of added sugar (four days' allowance) to your middle. That's roughly equal to an entire (eight-serving) Entenmann's Chocolate Fudge Cake. Or 15 Hostess Ho Hos (may they rest in peace). And odds are, you just had dinner. We're a fast-food nation. See The 25 Unhealthiest States In America >

14 Secret Menu Items You Can Order At Fast Food Restaurants >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.