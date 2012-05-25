Check Out These Disgusting Recipes From The Glory Days Of Jell-O

Ashley Lutz
shrimp jello

Photo: Charm and Poise on Flickr

Fruit Jell-O is a staple at family picnics and hospitals everywhere.But 50 years ago, Jell-O aspired to take over your entire dinner table.

Sharon Becker is a college professor from Baltimore who is obsessed with all things vintage. She uploaded pages from old Jell-O cookbooks to Flickr and was kind enough to share the images with us. 

From Jell-O and shrimp to an entire salad set in the substance to the wonders of mayonnaise, here are some of the grosser recipes we found.

