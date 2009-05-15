The Most Depressing Places In America (SLIDESHOW)

START >

Abandoned factories. Foreclosed homes. Crime. Poverty. Unemployment. Endless gridlock.



The richest country in the world has it all in spades.

In some places, you may not notice it too much. Conversely, some cities have taken on more than their fair share of misery.

There are plenty of lists out there like “cities with worst unemployment” or “cities with the highest foreclosures.” Those lists, though, are all quantitative. What we’re after is something different.

We’ve gone through and created what we hope is the definitive list of the most depressing places in America.

CLICK TO START >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.