The Most Decadent Hotels On The Sand

One of only two L.A. hotels right on the sand (along with Casa del Mar next door), Shutters on the Beach has an atmosphere of formal opulence, with expensive artwork in its lobby and restaurants and airy rooms that belong in a billionaire's beach house. Add in doting service and a top-notch spa, and it's no wonder Shutters is a magnet for celebrities who want to soak up the sand and sun in style.

More on this hotel from Oyster.com >