The most deadly driving states in America

More than 30,000 people die in motor vehicle accidents in America each year.

In an effort to find the safest and most deadly states in America, the insurance company AutoInsurance Center looked at 20 years of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They calculated how many fatal accidents occurred in every state, and then divided those totals by the population of each state.

They found that Mississippi is America’s most dangerous driving state, with 48 fatal crashes every 10,000 residents. The top 5 deadliest driving states are: Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama, and West Virginia.

Check out the full map below.

They then broke down the data by each county. There are 3 counties in Texas — Kenedy County, Oldham County, and Hudspeth County — that are on the top 5 most dangerous driving list.

