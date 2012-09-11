The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For Online

Megan Fox and Selena Gomez are among the most searched celebrities on the web, and they’re also the most likely to put you at risk for a virus.This morning, McAfee released its list of the most dangerous cyber celebrities to search online.

The list takes a look at everyone from popular actors and athletes to musicians and comedians, most targeted by cybercriminals to lure audiences to sites filled with malware to steal both passwords and personal information.

As expected, the list includes mostly women; however, missing from the list are top newsmakers Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and Kristen Stewart.

Jimmy Kimmel knocks Brad Pitt off this year’s list, becoming the sole male to make the top 20 in 2012.

We were surprised by many of the celebs who made the list.

