These Are The Brands With The Best Twitter Customer Service

Socialbakers released its “Social Customer Care” report for the second quarter of 2013. Airline companies were found to be the most responsive on Twitter (this time last year it was telecom companies). The top brands on the social platform, according the Socialbakers engagement index, were Tesco, Virgin Media, Vodafone, American Airlines, and O2. Note that with the exception of American Airlines, all the top companies were UK brands. Read >

Facebook Reaches More Young Adults Daily Than Major TV Networks (BI Intelligence)

Facebook reaches more young adults in the U.S. on a daily basis than the television networks, according to a recent Nielsen study.

During an average day in January 2013, 70% of people aged 18 to 24 were reached by Facebook either online or on a mobile device, compared to 58% who were reached by at least one of four “major TV networks.”

Facebook’s daily reach was even greater among slightly older audiences aged 25-34 — 77%. Read >

Twitter Partners With DataLogix (Twitter Blog)

In order to become a large scale and effective platform for advertisers, Twitter has to prove the value of a promoted tweet. Specifically, how often does a tweet lead to an offline sale? The social platform has partnered with DataLogix (also a Facebook partner) to understand the effectiveness of advertising on Twitter. Read >

Facebook Is The Second Most-Used Smartphone App In The World

(Statista)

44% of global smartphone users have used the Facebook smartphone app in the past month (topped only by Google Maps). Perhaps even more impressive though, is that Whatsapp and Instagram have been used in the past month by 17% and 11% of the global smartphone population respectively. Read >

YouTube Founders Launch A New Startup (The New York Times)

Chad Hurley and Steve Chen are back in the startup world with a new video app called MixBit. The app aims to make it easy to clip together snippets of video, and then share the file on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, or the MixBit website. Read >

32% Of Fortune 500 CEOs Are Present On At Least One Major Social Network (CEO.com)

The newest study from CEO.com reveals that Fortune 500 CEOs remain slow to adopt social media personally. Last year, just 30% of were present on one of the major social networks (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Google+).

An earlier study conducted in May of this year by Weber Shandwick found that company executives feel more inspired when working for a CEO who uses social media.

Pinterest API Still Not Ready (All Things D)

Although it remains one of the most highly anticipated APIs in social media, Pinterest’s head of engineering said there is no timeline in place for when it will be released. Read >

