These are the 30 most creative women in advertising

LinkedIn Lauren Connolly, creative director at BBDO New York, features in our rankings.

There are more influential females in the advertising industry than ever before. Female creative directors account for around 11% of ad industry award-winners, up from fewer than 4% a decade ago.

But while there have been improvements, women are still seriously under-represented in the industry. That’s why each year we put out a call for entries for our annual rankings for the most creative women in Adland.

From these nominations, paired with our own research, we selected 30 amazing women. Factors we considered included recognition within the industry, seniority in their respective agencies, size of the shop, and stand-out creative work that’s garnered attention outside of the advertising world.

Our list is by no means complete. But it does feature the fiercest talents in the business.

