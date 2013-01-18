Meet The 33 Most Creative Women In Advertising

BBDO’s Lauren Connolly and Leo Burnett’s Susan Credle

Madison Avenue isn’t just made up of Mad Men.Women have had a hand in creating some of the most iconic ads in America, from the Alfac Duck to Old Spice’s “man your man could smell like” to Allstate’s Mayhem. And yet they only make up 3 per cent of creative directors industry-wide.



These paltry numbers inspired us to showcase the most creative women in advertising in the U.S.

We asked agency folks to nominate the women that make their shops shine, as well as the women they admire from afar. Using those nominations combined with our own research, we selected the 33 female creatives that wow us the most. Our rankings are based on a combination of creative work, seniority in the industry, size of the shops (and clients) they work for, and ability to keep making interesting pieces.

While it’s encouraging to see this many truly talented women, there was a lack of nominees who were not Caucasian. The ad world still has a ways to go.

For more information about the gender divide in advertising, check out Kat Gordon’s 3 per cent Conference.

If you think that we missed a talented woman in advertising, let us know in the comments.

