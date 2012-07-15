Meet The 25 Most Creative People In Advertising: 2012

Recently, Business Insider asked the major ad agencies—and the more significant boutiques—to name the execs they felt were the most creative in the business.To prevent the nominations from being self-serving, we asked each agency to also nominate two executives from competing agencies—the people they’d hire, given a free hand.



Go directly to the list >

We then pored over recent award winners and creatives who have generated new and exciting buzz.

The result is a ranking of advertising’s creative elite: Their fields range from print to digital, from hilarious “Old Spice Guy” copy to provocative social media campaigns that inspire people to help their communities, to vote, to change.

Methodology:

The list isn’t exhaustive. We know that name-on-the-door industry giants like Lee Clow and Jeff Goodby will always make this type of list, due to their decades of consistently high-level output.

Our list therefore looks at who’s hot right now, based on their newest work. Agency size, clientele, and tenure were also taken into consideration since those are factors in which creatives have the freedom to experiment. (Small agencies with small clients often get to take risks because there’s less at stake. It’s more difficult to do off-the-wall work at a large agency with gigantic packaged goods clients.)

We mixed advertising giants with creatives who are newer to the game. All of them are generating interesting and inspirational ads.

We also counted creative teams as one.

Creativity is difficult to measure in an industry that is constantly redefining itself, but here are 25 creatives that you absolutely have to know.

Tell us what you think in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.