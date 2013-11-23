The 25 Most Creative Companies In The World

Jenna Goudreau

Move over, Google. According to a new ranking, Sanofi, FedEx, and Apple are among the world’s most creative companies.

The analysis was done by ViewsOnYou, a site for employees and hiring departments to match up personality fit in businesses. Users log in with their LinkedIn and Facebook logins, review themselves by key personality traits — including measures of creativity, ambition, and appetite for risk — and then invite their peers to review them, too. Several standard psychological models are used to assess employees, such as the five-factor OCEAN model that measures openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

Tens of thousands of professionals around the world have reviewed themselves, creating employee snapshots for hundreds of large companies, including Google, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, and Walmart.

According to ViewsOnYou, the following 25 companies have the most creative employees in the world:

1. Sanofi
 Industry: Drug manufacturer

Headquarters: Paris, France

2. Toyota Motor Corporation
 Industry: Auto manufacturer

Headquarters: Toyota City, Japan

3. Grant Thornton
 Industry: Accounting services

Headquarters: Chicago, Ill., U.S.

4. Qualcomm
Industry: Communication equipment

Headquarters: San Diego, Calif., U.S.

5. FedEx Corporation
 Industry: Delivery services

Headquarters: Memphis, Tenn., U.S.

6. Apple
 Industry: Electronics

Headquarters: Cupertino, Calif., U.S.

7. CBC Television
 Industry: Media

Headquarters: Toronto, Canada

8. Universal Music Group
 Industry: Music

Headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif., U.S.

9. Viacom
 Industry: Media/Entertainment

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

10. Qatar Airways Company
 Industry: Travel services

Headquarters: Doha, Qatar

11. Costco Wholesale Corporation
 Industry: Discount goods

Headquarters: Issaquah, Wash., U.S.

12. Smith & Nephew
Industry: Medical equipment

Headquarters: London, U.K.

13. Verizon Communications
 Industry: Telecom services

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

14. Cathay Pacific
 Industry: Travel services

Headquarters: Lantau, Hong Kong

15. Virgin Group
Industry: Diversified travel, telecom, financial services

Headquarters: London, U.K.

16. Intel Corporation
 Industry: Technology

Headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif., U.S.

17. Colgate-Palmolive Company
Industry: Consumer goods

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

18. Marks and Spencer
Industry: Department stores

Headquarters: London, U.K.

19. The Boeing Company
 Industry: Aerospace and defence

Headquarters: Chicago, Ill., U.S.

20. Eli Lilly and Company
 Industry: Drug manufacturer

Headquarters: Indianapolis, Ind., U.S.

21. Warner Music Group
 Industry: Music

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

22. News Corp
Industry: Media

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

23. Volvo Car Corporation
 Industry: Auto manufacturer

Headquarters: Gothenburg, Sweden

24. Alcatel-Lucent
 Industry: Communication equipment

Headquarters: Paris, France

25. Merck & Co.
Industry: Drug manufacturer

Headquarters: Whitehouse Station, N.J., U.S.

