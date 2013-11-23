The 25 Most Creative Companies In The World

Move over, Google. According to a new ranking, Sanofi, FedEx, and Apple are among the world’s most creative companies.

The analysis was done by ViewsOnYou, a site for employees and hiring departments to match up personality fit in businesses. Users log in with their LinkedIn and Facebook logins, review themselves by key personality traits — including measures of creativity, ambition, and appetite for risk — and then invite their peers to review them, too. Several standard psychological models are used to assess employees, such as the five-factor OCEAN model that measures openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

Tens of thousands of professionals around the world have reviewed themselves, creating employee snapshots for hundreds of large companies, including Google, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, and Walmart.

According to ViewsOnYou, the following 25 companies have the most creative employees in the world:

1. Sanofi

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Headquarters: Paris, France

2. Toyota Motor Corporation

Industry: Auto manufacturer

Headquarters: Toyota City, Japan

3. Grant Thornton

Industry: Accounting services

Headquarters: Chicago, Ill., U.S.

4. Qualcomm

Industry: Communication equipment

Headquarters: San Diego, Calif., U.S.

5. FedEx Corporation

Industry: Delivery services

Headquarters: Memphis, Tenn., U.S.

6. Apple

Industry: Electronics

Headquarters: Cupertino, Calif., U.S.

7. CBC Television

Industry: Media

Headquarters: Toronto, Canada

8. Universal Music Group

Industry: Music

Headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif., U.S.

9. Viacom

Industry: Media/Entertainment

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

10. Qatar Airways Company

Industry: Travel services

Headquarters: Doha, Qatar

11. Costco Wholesale Corporation

Industry: Discount goods

Headquarters: Issaquah, Wash., U.S.

12. Smith & Nephew

Industry: Medical equipment

Headquarters: London, U.K.

13. Verizon Communications

Industry: Telecom services

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

14. Cathay Pacific

Industry: Travel services

Headquarters: Lantau, Hong Kong

15. Virgin Group

Industry: Diversified travel, telecom, financial services

Headquarters: London, U.K.

16. Intel Corporation

Industry: Technology

Headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif., U.S.

17. Colgate-Palmolive Company

Industry: Consumer goods

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

18. Marks and Spencer

Industry: Department stores

Headquarters: London, U.K.

19. The Boeing Company

Industry: Aerospace and defence

Headquarters: Chicago, Ill., U.S.

20. Eli Lilly and Company

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Headquarters: Indianapolis, Ind., U.S.

21. Warner Music Group

Industry: Music

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

22. News Corp

Industry: Media

Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.

23. Volvo Car Corporation

Industry: Auto manufacturer

Headquarters: Gothenburg, Sweden

24. Alcatel-Lucent

Industry: Communication equipment

Headquarters: Paris, France

25. Merck & Co.

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Headquarters: Whitehouse Station, N.J., U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.