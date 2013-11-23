The 25 Most Creative Companies In The World

Move over, Google. According to a new ranking, Sanofi, FedEx, and Apple are among the world’s most creative companies.
The analysis was done by ViewsOnYou, a site for employees and hiring departments to match up personality fit in businesses. Users log in with their LinkedIn and Facebook logins, review themselves by key personality traits — including measures of creativity, ambition, and appetite for risk — and then invite their peers to review them, too. Several standard psychological models are used to assess employees, such as the five-factor OCEAN model that measures openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.
Tens of thousands of professionals around the world have reviewed themselves, creating employee snapshots for hundreds of large companies, including Google, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, and Walmart.
According to ViewsOnYou, the following 25 companies have the most creative employees in the world:
1. Sanofi
Industry: Drug manufacturer
Headquarters: Paris, France
2. Toyota Motor Corporation
Industry: Auto manufacturer
Headquarters: Toyota City, Japan
3. Grant Thornton
Industry: Accounting services
Headquarters: Chicago, Ill., U.S.
4. Qualcomm
Industry: Communication equipment
Headquarters: San Diego, Calif., U.S.
5. FedEx Corporation
Industry: Delivery services
Headquarters: Memphis, Tenn., U.S.
6. Apple
Industry: Electronics
Headquarters: Cupertino, Calif., U.S.
7. CBC Television
Industry: Media
Headquarters: Toronto, Canada
8. Universal Music Group
Industry: Music
Headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif., U.S.
9. Viacom
Industry: Media/Entertainment
Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.
10. Qatar Airways Company
Industry: Travel services
Headquarters: Doha, Qatar
11. Costco Wholesale Corporation
Industry: Discount goods
Headquarters: Issaquah, Wash., U.S.
12. Smith & Nephew
Industry: Medical equipment
Headquarters: London, U.K.
13. Verizon Communications
Industry: Telecom services
Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.
14. Cathay Pacific
Industry: Travel services
Headquarters: Lantau, Hong Kong
15. Virgin Group
Industry: Diversified travel, telecom, financial services
Headquarters: London, U.K.
16. Intel Corporation
Industry: Technology
Headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif., U.S.
17. Colgate-Palmolive Company
Industry: Consumer goods
Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.
18. Marks and Spencer
Industry: Department stores
Headquarters: London, U.K.
19. The Boeing Company
Industry: Aerospace and defence
Headquarters: Chicago, Ill., U.S.
20. Eli Lilly and Company
Industry: Drug manufacturer
Headquarters: Indianapolis, Ind., U.S.
21. Warner Music Group
Industry: Music
Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.
22. News Corp
Industry: Media
Headquarters: New York, N.Y., U.S.
23. Volvo Car Corporation
Industry: Auto manufacturer
Headquarters: Gothenburg, Sweden
24. Alcatel-Lucent
Industry: Communication equipment
Headquarters: Paris, France
25. Merck & Co.
Industry: Drug manufacturer
Headquarters: Whitehouse Station, N.J., U.S.
