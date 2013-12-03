The 18 Most Corrupt Countries In The World

Michael Kelley
Screen Shot 2013 12 03 at 7.44.44 AMCPI

Transparency International has published its 2013 Corruption Perceptions Index(CPI), which ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their administrative and political institutions are perceived to be on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) and a 100 (very clean).

Compiled from a combination of surveys and assessments of “the abuse of entrusted power for private gain,” the CPI is the most widely used indicator of corruption worldwide.

Syria, in the midst of a brutal civil war, dropped eight points in the last year as government officials profit from the food crisis.

Libya, in the midst of post-revolutionary turmoil, dropped six points to surpass Iraq in official corruption.

Here’s the top 18:

Screen Shot 2013 12 03 at 6.20.05 AMCPI

Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, and Sweden are list as the four least corrupt countries.

And here’s an interactive version of the map:

