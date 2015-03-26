The 20 US colleges with the most conservative students

As part of its annual college rankings, ThePrinceton Review ranks the US colleges with the most conservative students.

While a few of the schools on the list are big sports and party schools, 20% of the colleges in the ranking are military schools.

Over half of the most conservative colleges on the list also appeared on the Review’s lists of the most religious students, students who are stone cold sober, and students who don’t smoke.

A whopping 17 of the 20 schools were ranked on The Princeton Review’s list of future Rotarians and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Texas, a red state, is the most widely represented state to make the list, and seven of the schools are located in the south. However, the most conservative schools are scattered all over the country and significantly vary in size. From the 47,093 students at Texas A&M to the 378 students at Thomas Aquinas College, here are the schools with the most conservative students.

Texas A&M University — College Station, Texas Thomas Aquinas College — Santa Paula, California Grove City College — Grove City, Pennsylvania College of the Ozarks — Point Lookout, Missouri University of Dallas — Irving, Texas United States Merchant Marine Academy — Kings Point, New York Auburn University — Auburn, Alabama Hampden-Sydney College — Hampden-Sydney, Virginia Brigham Young University — Provo, Utah Hillsdale College — Hillsdale, Michigan Wofford College — Spartanburg, South Carolina Clemson University — Clemson, South Carolina United States Military Academy — West Point, New York Wheaton College — Wheaton, Illinois United States Naval Academy — Annapolis, Maryland United States Coast Guard Academy — New London, Connecticut Gordon College — Wenham, Massachusetts Angelo State University — San Angelo, Texas Kansas State University — Manhattan, Kansas Baylor University — Waco, Texas

