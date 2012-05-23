This Is The ULTIMATE Bullish Presentation For Gold

Photo: U.S. Funds

Frank Holmes the CEO and CIO of US Global Investors is one of the more vocal and articulate gold bulls out there. And his position is rather thoughtful.Holmes recently hosted a Hard Assets Investment Conference where he gave this monster gold presentation.



Basically, he poses the question of whether you should be bullish or really bullish.

A major element of Holmes’ argument is growth in China, which he leads with in his presentation.

What follows are 70+ charts that makes Holmes complete case.

Click here to see the presentation >



Thanks to U.S. Funds for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

