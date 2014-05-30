The Most Commonly Misspelled Names In Sports

With the Scripps National Spelling Bee crowning a new victorthis afternoon, The Wall Street Journal hasput together a rankingof athletes and coaches whose names are most commonly misspelled based on research from the content aggregation site Factiva.

Leading the way is Miami Heat guard Dwyane — not Dwayne — Wade, whose first name has been spelled incorrectly in 6,480 of the 142,599 articles Factiva aggregated, good for 4.3%.

Taking second place is Calgary Flames goalie Miikka Kiprusoff, whose second “i” has been omitted 3.2% of the time. Other notable finishers include Mark Buehrle (2.8%), Skylar Diggins (1.8%), and Agnieszka Radwanska (1.8%).

But perhaps the most interesting result is Mike Kryzyewski. The Duke men’s basketball coach may don the most notoriously difficult surname in all of sports, and yet, Krzyzewski has only been misspelled in 0.3% of articles. The last name of Coach K’s former AP Player of the Year, J.J. Redick, meanwhile, has been misspelled 1.8% of the time.

Other seemingly straightforward athlete names, like third basemen Cal Ripken and Alex Rodriguez, also made the list.

Notable snubs include Milwaukee Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo, Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, and Greek soccer player Sokratis Papastathopoulous.

See the whole list over at the WSJ >

