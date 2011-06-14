WATCH OUT: There's A 15% Chance Someone Can Break Into Your iPhone

Photo: Daniel Amitay

The developer of a clever iPhone app called Big Brother Camera Security, has used his tool to gain some insight on how people choose their smartphone passwords.The app snaps a photo whenever someone enters an incorrect password, meaning you can catch the culprit. Daniel Amitay, the app’s creator, added an extra bit of code that (anonymously) recorded each person’s lock screen password.



As it turns out, iPhone users tend to choose the same passwords. Here are the top 10, according to Amitay’s data:

1234, 0000, 2580, 1111, 5555, 5683 (Spells “LOVE”), 0852, 2222, 1212, 1998

Amitay calculates that potential thief will have a 15% success rate breaking into a phone by trying one of those 10 codes. It’s probably worth changing yours if you use one of them.

[Daniel Amitay via Lifehacker]

