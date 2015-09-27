What 6 of the most common dreams mean

Many psychologists have given up trying to interpret dreams, but we talked to one who hasn’t.

Psychologist Ian Wallace has interpreted over 150,000 dreams during more than 30 years of practice.

He helped us compile a list of nine of the most common dreams, their meanings, and what action you should take in waking life.

Flying Shutterstock What it means: Being able to fly suggests that you have released yourself from circumstances that have been weighing you down in waking life. What you should do: Although you may regard this feeling of liberation as just luck or coincidence, it is usually because you have managed to make a weighty decision or risen above the limitations of a heavy responsibility. Naked in public a katz / Shutterstock.com What it means: We choose our clothes to present a particular image to the people around us, so being naked in public suggests that there is a situation in waking life that is making you feel vulnerable and exposed. What you should do: Although it might be potentially embarrassing, sometimes you just have to open up to others so they can see your real talents. Teeth falling out Tech Insider What it means: Your teeth symbolise how confident and powerful you feel, so some situation is causing your confidence to crumble in waking life. What you should do: Rather than seeing this situation as something that will leave you powerless, just try calmly thinking over the facts and relish it as a challenge.

