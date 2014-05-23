CHART: The Most Common Cause Of Death For Americans At Every Age

If you’ve ever wondered what you’re most likely to die from at any given time, check out this data visualisation posted to Reddit by UCanDoEat.

The 2010 data is from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (check out their website for an interactive version of the chart), and it provides an interesting look into the most common causes of death for different age brackets.

Check it out:

As the chart shows, transport injuries and intentional injuries (including suicide) are the leading causes of death for young people. Transport injuries caused 36% of deaths among people aged 15 to 19 (and 29% of deaths among those aged 20 to 24), while intentional injuries were responsible for 30% and 32% of deaths for those age groups, respectively.

Once you start to get older, cancer and other diseases arise.

Mental disorders account for a significant portion of deaths at nearly every age.

Some causes of death were left off the chart posted to Reddit — including war and disaster, digestive diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, malaria, maternal disorders, and nutritional deficiencies — but UCanDoEat did create an annotated version that’s a bit easier to read:

