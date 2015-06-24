The 10 most common behaviours of rude bosses

YouTube/Jon Doe Kevin Spacey as Dave Harken in ‘Horrible Bosses.’

Across the globe, over half of employees don’t feel respected by their managers.

And that lack of respect can have serious ramifications for workers’ performance: Those that do get respect report 92% greater focus and prioritisation.

That’s according to research by Christine Porath, Ph.D., a professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

In a recent New York Times article, Porath highlighted the most frequently cited rude behaviours of bosses:

Interrupts people

Is judgmental of those who are different

Pays little attention to or shows little interest in others’ opinions

Takes the best and leaves the worst tasks for others

Fails to pass along necessary information

Neglects saying please or thank you

Talks down to people

Takes too much credit for things

Swears

Puts others down

Fortunately, there are some simple strategies for dealing with a rude manager. When your boss starts screaming, for example, you can tell him or her that you’ll only discuss the issue in a civil manner and walk away from the conversation. If you want to have a discussion about the issue, make sure to be as specific as possible about the troublesome behaviour and how it’s affecting your work.

Of course, it’s tempting to shout back at your boss or project your frustration on another employee. But try using the experience instead as an opportunity to learn, so that you avoid acting the same way in the future.

