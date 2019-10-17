Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Panama Street is one of many quaint, colonial streets in Philadelphia.

From Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia to Acorn Street in Boston, the US is home to many picturesque streets.

Steiner Street in San Francisco is known for its row of colourful Victorian homes.

Jones Street in Savannah, Georgia, is lined with Spanish moss trees and is beloved for its quaint, Southern feel.

There’s something special about stumbling upon a beautiful street with tree-lined footpaths, cobblestone walkways, and colourful homes in a neat row.

Picture-perfect streets are strewn across the US, but some are especially quaint.

Whether it’s Rainbow Row, the colourful line of Georgian houses in Charleston, South Carolina, or Canyon Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a half-mile stretch of art and colourful adobe architecture – there are plenty of picturesque streets to explore.

Keep reading to explore 20 of the most charming streets in America.

East Bay Street in Charleston, South Carolina, is called Rainbow Row for its line of colourful historic homes.

Dubbed Rainbow Row, East Bay Street in Charleston is famous for its line of vibrant building facades. The Georgian houses on the street were built around 1740, according to the Charleston city website.

In 1931, a local judge, Lionel Legge, and his wife, Dorothy Porcher Legge, purchased the section of houses and painted the homes pastel colours to beautify the area, which had become run-down following the Civil War.

Today, it’s one of the most historic and picturesque streets in Charleston.

Acorn Street in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighbourhood is known for its idyllic brick homes and is known as one of the last “true” cobblestone streets.

Shutterstock It’s one of the city’s most photographed streets.

Golden streetlights, mossy brick houses, and coordinated doors and window shutters create a warm ambiance on Boston’s Acorn Street.

The street is also said to be one of the last examples of “true” cobblestone paving, according to Boston City Walks. In the colonial era, many of Boston’s streets were made with lumpy stones, not the smoother rocks used in modern cobblestone-esque streets today.

Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the epitome of colonial charm.

Elfreth’s Alley is a tiny cobblestone street in Philly that’s been teeming with life for more than 300 years. During the 18th century, it was common for people to operate their businesses out of their houses – and on Elfreth’s Alley, tailors, shoemakers, and other entrepreneurs worked out of the first floor of their homes.

Today, the picture-perfect street is still inhabited, and some of the homes are now a museum.

Also in Philadelphia, Panama Street is known for its centuries-old row houses.

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock A view of Panama Street.

A narrow street lined with brick row houses painted in whimsical colours, Panama Street is another picturesque Philadelphia street.

Nowhere is the Southern essence of Savannah, Georgia, more on show than on Jones Street.

Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images A view of Jones Street.

Jones Street is known for being lined with mossy trees that hang down along the footpaths and homes. The street is also home to some of the city’s most stunning Greek Revival houses – many of which date back to the mid-1800s.

Ocean Drive in South Beach, Miami, offers a different kind of charm, reflecting the art deco style of mid-century America.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Art deco-style hotels line Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Famous for its concentration of art deco hotels and buildings, Ocean Drive conjures images of an idyllic, retro era. The street is lined with palm trees and candy-coloured building facades.

Benefit Street in Providence, Rhode Island, has an old-world, storybook feel.

Joy Brown/Shutterstock Benefit Street in the College Hill neighbourhood.

With its row of 18th- and 19th-century wood-frame houses,Benefit Street in Providence’s College Hill district couldn’t be any more picturesque.

Convent Avenue in Tucson, Arizona’s Barrio Viejo has colourful adobe houses and vibrant flowers.

Bill Florence/Shutterstock Tucson, Arizona’s Old Barrio neighbourhood.

Convent Avenue in Tucson’s Barrio Viejo has some of the city’s most historic adobe homes – complete with vibrant bougainvillea blooming along the walls, and colourful doors to match.

Prytania Street in New Orleans’ Garden District has some of the city’s most magnificent homes.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prytania Street in New Orleans’ Garden District.

The Garden District in New Orleans has streets lined with mansions, manicured lawns, and gorgeous live oak trees. Prytania Street is known as one of the landmarks of the neighbourhood.

Steiner Street in San Francisco is home to the famous row of Victorian houses known as the Painted Ladies.

Part of San Francisco’s famous row of pastel-coloured Victorian houses – often referred to as the Painted Ladies – is situated along Steiner Street. Steiner Street is also home to other quaint corners and homes featured in pop culture, such as the house used in “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

The 400 block of Queen Street in Alexandria, Virginia, is marked by a perfect line of historic row houses.

Rob Crandall/Shutterstock Queen Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria, Virginia’s Old Town district is filled with picturesque, cobblestone streets and charming historic homes. Queen Street in particular offers exquisite views and is known for being the location of America’s skinniest historic home.

South Alamo Street is in the heart of San Antonio’s King William district.

Faina Gurevich/Shutterstock A view of King William district.

The King William district in San Antonio was first settled by German immigrants who came to Texas in the 1840s, according to the San Antonio Express-News. It’s filled with stunning examples of Greek Revival, Victorian, and Italianate architecture.

Today, streets in the neighbourhood – with South Alamo Street being one of the landmarks – are canopied by greenery and retain their 19th-century charm.

Waverly Place in New York City’s Greenwich Village is home to some of the most quaint corners in the bustling city.

Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock A view of the historic Greenwich Village street.

Waverly Place is one of many charming streets in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood. It has historically been home to some of the city’s most iconic artists and visionaries and is marked by its historic homes and tree-lined footpaths.

College Place in Brooklyn Heights is a beautiful street of colourful carriage house-style homes.

a katz/Shutterstock Houses along College Place in Brooklyn Heights.

The Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood is filled with picturesque streets – but College Place is one of the most charming of them all, with its visually pleasing row of carriage houses.

Canyon Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a half-mile trail full of art and colourful adobe architecture.

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images Santa Fe’s Canyon Road.

Santa Fe’s Canyon Road is full of colour and beauty. It’s a street that stretches through the city’s historic district, which is filled with art galleries, hotels, boutiques, and restaurants – as well as stunning views of adobe homes and buildings.

M Street in Washington, DC’s Georgetown neighbourhood is bustling with shops and cafes.

JOKER / Hady Khandani/ullstein bild via Getty Images M Street in DC’s Georgetown.

A charming street that gets tons of foot traffic, M Street in Georgetown mixes colonial architecture with boutiques, eateries, and bustling urban life.

Pleasant Street is just one of the quaint streets in the city centre of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Pleasant Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

As the third-oldest city in the US, Portsmouth is filled with historic architecture. Pleasant Street, part of the city’s Market Square, has no shortage of Colonial charm.

Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, is a beautiful brick-paved walkway in the centre of the city’s historic downtown.

Arina P Habich/Shutterstock Pearl Street.

A bustling but pleasant street in the heart of Boulder, Pearl Street is a gathering spot in the city and is known for its restaurants, shopping, and street performances. Lined with greenery and blooming flowers, it’s a street that’s perfect for time spent outside.

Market Street in Portland, Maine, makes for a lovely stroll close to the historic waterfront.

jejim/Shutterstock Portland, Maine’s Old Port district.

Located in Portland’s historic Old Port district, Market Street is known to be one of the city’s prettiest streets, with its classic brick buildings and rows of boutiques and restaurants.

Broadway Square in Baltimore’s Fell’s Point district is a waterfront area with an old-world charm.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Broadway Square in Fell’s Point.

As one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Baltimore, Fell’s Point is one of the city’s most picture-perfect streets, with colourful doors, colonial-style buildings, and a quaint, walkable feel.

