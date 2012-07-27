The 15 Most Generous Companies Of The Past Year

Everyone knows the world’s largest corporations make billions in profits selling various products to the public and private sectors.But how much do those companies give back to the communities they profit from?

The Chronicle of Philanthropy has just released a mega-report on the largest companies’ philanthropic giving. Here are the top 15 charitable companies and how much they gave compared to last year.

15. Wells Fargo gave $213 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $213,481,849

Overall % Change From 2010:: -2.6%

2011 Pretax Profits: $23,656,000,000

14. ExxonMobil gave over $234 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $232,658,037

Overall % Change From 2010: 17.8%

2011 Pretax Profits: $73,257,000,000

13. J.P. Morgan Chase gave over $273 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $202,961,667

Overall % Change From 2010: 26.3%

2011 Pretax Profits: $26,749,000,000

12. Cisco Systems gave over $295 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $42,941,703

Overall % Change From 2010: 97.9%

2011 Pretax Profits: $7,825,000,000

11. Goldman Sachs gave over $337 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $337,077,886

Overall % Change From 2010: 6.9%

2011 Pretax Profits: $6,169,000,000

10. Bristol-Myers Squibb gave over $551 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $64,310,860

Overall % Change From 2010: 16.5%

2011 Pretax Profits: $6,981,000,000

9. Eli Lilly gave over $597 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $47,755,000

Overall % Change From 2010: 38.4%

2011 Pretax Profits: $5,349,500,000

8. Johnson & Johnson gave over $706 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $118,962,000

Overall % Change From 2010: N/A

2011 Pretax Profits: $12,361,000,000

7. Abbott Laboratories gave over $732 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $60,312,055

Overall % Change From 2010: 16.9%

2011 Pretax Profits: $5,198,642,000

6. Microsoft gave over $949 million last year in cash and products

Cash Given: $105,075,000

Overall % Change From 2010: 57.4%

2011 Pretax Profits: $23,150,000,000

5. Wal-Mart gave over $958 million last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $342,350,438

Overall % Change From 2010: 25.2%

2011 Pretax Profits: $24,398,000,000

4. Google gave over $1.11 billion last year in cash and products.

Cash Given: $115,000,000

Overall % Change From 2010: 225.1%

2011 Pretax Profits: $12,326,000,000

3. Merck gave over $1.26 billion last year in cash and products

Cash Given: $72,600,000

Overall % Change From 2010: 9.4%

2011 Pretax Profits: $7,334,000,000

2. Oracle gave over $2.31 billion last year in cash and products

Cash Given: $11,820,256

Overall % Change From 2010: 0.1%

2011 Pretax Profits: $11,411,000,000

1. Pfizer gave over $3.06 billion last year in cash and products

Cash Given: $56,415,018

Overall % Change From 2010: -1.4%

2011 Pretax Profits: $12,762,000,000

