The 15 Most Generous Companies Of The Past Year

Photo: JPMorgan Chase Corporate Challenge
Everyone knows the world’s largest corporations make billions in profits selling various products to the public and private sectors.But how much do those companies give back to the communities they profit from?
The Chronicle of Philanthropy has just released a mega-report on the largest companies’ philanthropic giving. Here are the top 15 charitable companies and how much they gave compared to last year.
Cash Given: $213,481,849
Overall % Change From 2010:: -2.6%
2011 Pretax Profits: $23,656,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $232,658,037
Overall % Change From 2010: 17.8%
2011 Pretax Profits: $73,257,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $202,961,667
Overall % Change From 2010: 26.3%
2011 Pretax Profits: $26,749,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $42,941,703
Overall % Change From 2010: 97.9%
2011 Pretax Profits: $7,825,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $337,077,886
Overall % Change From 2010: 6.9%
2011 Pretax Profits: $6,169,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $64,310,860
Overall % Change From 2010: 16.5%
2011 Pretax Profits: $6,981,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $47,755,000
Overall % Change From 2010: 38.4%
2011 Pretax Profits: $5,349,500,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $118,962,000
Overall % Change From 2010: N/A
2011 Pretax Profits: $12,361,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $60,312,055
Overall % Change From 2010: 16.9%
2011 Pretax Profits: $5,198,642,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $105,075,000
Overall % Change From 2010: 57.4%
2011 Pretax Profits: $23,150,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $342,350,438
Overall % Change From 2010: 25.2%
2011 Pretax Profits: $24,398,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $115,000,000
Overall % Change From 2010: 225.1%
2011 Pretax Profits: $12,326,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $72,600,000
Overall % Change From 2010: 9.4%
2011 Pretax Profits: $7,334,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $11,820,256
Overall % Change From 2010: 0.1%
2011 Pretax Profits: $11,411,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Cash Given: $56,415,018
Overall % Change From 2010: -1.4%
2011 Pretax Profits: $12,762,000,000
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.