It turns out Coca-Cola and Red Bull have less caffeine than you may think. We looked at the maximum amount of caffeine you should have each day, according to the Mayo Clinic and found out which drinks have the most caffeine and how many of each you should have in a single day.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.