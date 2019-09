What’s incredibly bullish?



Copper, which is at all-time, never-before-seen highs:

What’s bearish? Well it’s the flip side of the same coin.

As PragCap points out, fear — as measured by the VIX — is near all-time lows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.